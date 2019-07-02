Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign Argentine winger Martin Perez Guedes

Martin has made a total of 83 appearances in the Argentine Primeira Division and two in the Copa Sudamericana

ISL club Delhi Dynamos have signed Argentine winger Martin Perez Guedes for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The 27-year-old played for Defensores de Belgrano in his country's second division on loan from Racing Club de Avellaneda in the previous season.

Unlike the rest of the ISL clubs, Delhi Dynamos took a creative route in announcing Martin's name. On their social media handles, the team announced that they would unveil their new signing exactly at 12 noon.

The fans were waiting restlessly for the clock to tick twelve and erupted in joy when they learned that Martin would be the latest addition to their squad. This would be his first foray outside Argentina where he played for various clubs in the Primera Division and the Primera B Nacional.

India international Lallianzuala Chhangte is not eager to continue with Delhi Dynamos and is currently a free agent according to various sources. Martin Perez Guedes' signing looks to be a like for like replacement in the left wing position for the club.

Martin will be the fourth foreigner in Delhi Dynamos' ranks to play in the ISL. The Lions have already retained Marcos Tebar and signed former Barcelona B player Diawandou Diagne. They were involved in a tussle with Bengaluru FC to secure the signing of Xisco Hernandez but eventually won it.

Delhi Dynamos, however, will have to do it without Gianni Zuiverloon and Rene Mihelic this ISL season as Kerala Blasters and Indonesian club Persib Bandung roped them respectively.

Despite finishing eighth on the points table, the Delhi Dynamos management have reposed their faith on head coach Josep Gombau and gave him an extension. Having signed Jerry Mawihmingthanga from Jamshedpur FC and Gaurav Bora from I-League champions Chennai City FC, the club is leaving no stones unturned to have the best Indian players represent them.

The Delhi Dynamos players were recently seen training in Spain alongside Southampton player Oriol Romeu. To have the best results in ISL, clubs need to get everything right in the pre-season. Delhi Dynamos have taken a step in the positive direction so far and Martin's signing will bolster their prospects.