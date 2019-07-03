Indian Football Transfers: Jamshedpur FC sign India's rising star Narender Gehlot

Narender Gehlot in action against Shillong Lajong in the 2018-19 I-League

ISL club Jamshedpur FC has officially signed Narender Gehlot from Indian Arrows on a three-year deal. The 18-year-old has made it to the 35-member preliminary squad and is currently training with the Indian senior team for the Intercontinental Cup, which is set to kick-off in Ahmedabad from July 7.

"When this opportunity came towards me I did not wait long to say yes to it. I am thankful to the management for giving a young player like me the chance to showcase my talents at the biggest stage in Indian Football. I want to visit Jamshedpur soon and make sure the fans are very proud of me. Jam ke khelo Jamshedpur," Narender was quoted as saying to Jamshedpur FC's official website.

In the 2018-19 season of the I-League, the central defender made nine appearances in the heart of the defense, helping Indian Arrows keep two clean sheets. In the Super Cup, he made a substitute appearance in their qualifier game against Kerala Blasters when his teammate Jitendra got sent off.

In the match against FC Goa, he played the full ninety minutes but Indian Arrows lost the match 3-0 to the eventual champions.

Jamshedpur FC is one of the rare clubs in India that like to deploy an Indian centre-back in the back four. Last season, they had Augustin Fernandes, Pratik Chowdhury, and Raju Gaekwad in their ranks. And, this season they have strengthened their ranks by Narender's addition.

Giving the youngster a competition for the spot will be former Mumbai City FC player Joyner Lourence, whom the Red Miners signed in the summer transfer window. Jamshedpur FC has given a powerful statement of 'catch them young' in the transfer season as they have also roped in 16-year-old Niraj Kumar from I-League Second Division club Ozone FC.

Coming to foreign signings, they have signed La Liga veteran Piti and Spanish midfielder Noe Acosta. Jamshedpur FC, however, will have to make their way in the ISL without Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques as the duo has joined Kerala Blasters.

While wingers Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Michael Soosairaj made their way to Delhi Dynamos and ATK, Dhanachandra Singh has joined I-League club, Mohun Bagan. Narender's signing is a vital acquisition given its long-term benefits.