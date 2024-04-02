Inter Miami vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Inter Miami will invite Monterrey to the Chase Stadium in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in the last eight with a 5-3 win on aggregate over fellow MLS side Nashville. The first leg of the round of 16 ended in a 2-2 draw while Miami registered a 3-1 win in the second leg, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Robert Taylor.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 by Cincinnati and booked their place in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 home win in the second leg, with Luis Romo and Brandon Vazquez, scoring in the first and second half respectively.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against New York City in the MLS on Saturday while the visitors lost 2-0 to Guadalajara in their first Liga MX game back since the international break.

Inter Miami vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts are winless in their last two games, conceding five goals while scoring just once.

The visitors have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2024, with that loss coming at home on Saturday.

The visitors, the 2021 champions in the competition, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in the CONCACAF Champions League, recording 13 wins.

Inter Miami have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions, with two wins and losses apiece.

Monterrey are unbeaten in their travels this season, winning five of their seven away games while keeping three clean sheets.

Miami have scored at least twice in four of their five home games across all competitions this season while keeping two clean sheets.

Inter Miami vs Monterrey Prediction

The Herons have enjoyed an unbeaten debut in the competition, with a win and a draw in two games thus far. They have suffered just one loss at home in five games this term, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Tata Martino faces a selection dilemma ahead of this crucial match and Lionel Messi remains a key doubt following a hamstring injury picked up against Nashville in the round of 16 last month.

Facundo Farias, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Robbie Robinson are long-term absentees, and Federico Redondo joined the list with a ligament injury. Nicolás Freire and Sergii Kryvtsov were absent against New York City on Saturday and face late fitness tests.

Rayados suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Guadalajara. Gerardo Arteaga and Jorge Rodríguez were sent off, while Héctor Moreno was at fault for an own goal. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their travels this season and have won four of their last five away games.

Stefan Medina is the only injury concern for them in this match and Rodrigo Aguirre has also not traveled with the squad due to suspension.

Miami's lengthy injury list might cause them some problems but considering their home advantage, they should be able to hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Monterrey

Inter Miami vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score or assist any time - Yes.