Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Nerazzurri player ratings as Hakan Calhanoglu's wonder strike sinks Blaugrana | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Inter Milan stunned Barcelona 1-0 at the San Siro on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4) to boost their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game as the Nerazzurri moved three points clear of the Blaugrana in Group C. Despite the contrasting run of form of both teams coming into the game, Xavi's team flattered to deceive in Milan, struggling to produce their best.

Inter were solid at the back and kept their mighty visitors at arm's length for much of the game, limiting them to only a handful of chances.

Inter Milan now have six points from three games. Meanwhile, Barcelona, following back-to-back defeats, are left with only three and in danger of dropping into the Europa League again. The two teams will lock horns next week at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Inter Milan:

Andre Onana - 6.5/10

The Inter custodian had very little to do in the game, mainly because the defence in front of him did a fabulous job of keeping the visitors in check.

To his credit, though, Onana made a vital stop on Ousmane Dembele in the second half to prevent Barcelona from pulling level.

Milan Skriniar - 8/10

The Inter captain was rock-solid, blocking two shots and completing one tackle, and showed excellent vision to make three clearances.

Stefan de Vrij - 8.5/10

De Vrij had the enviable task of keeping out Barcelona's stellar front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Dembele. Much to Inter Milan's delight, he came out on top.

The Dutchman registered five clearances, three interceptions and four tackles in a truly fine display in defence.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Bastoni complemented his defensive cohort with a calm and reliable performance. He didn't succumb to Barcelona's pressure and also looked to get his team forward with accurate long balls.

Matteo Darmian - 7.5/10

He fought like a warrior in midfield and played a central role in winning back possession. The former Manchester United man won all four of his ground duels and completed as many tackles.

Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10

A soaring fireball of energy, Barella ran rings around Barcelona's midfield but was eclipsed by Inter Milan's better players around.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 8/10

The Turkish maestro saw a thundering shot clipped over the bar by Ter Stegen early on. However, he made up for that with another stunning effort that found the bottom corner. It was his first Champions League goal in six years - which was eventually enough to give Inter a crucial win.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10

Mkhitaryan had a poor game, failing to muster a single effort on target in the game. He's yet to open his Inter Milan account after eight games across competitions.

Federico Dimarco - 7/10

He bagged a fabulous assist for Calhanoglu's goal and was generally impressive throughout the game. Dembele got the better of him for what looked like Barcelona's equaliser, but Dimarco was saved the blushes after the goal was ruled out for a handball.

Lautaro Martinez - 7/10

The Argentine worked hard in offensive areas and looked to make things happen but didn't enjoy much luck in front of goal, failing to muster a shot on target.

Joaquin Correa - 6.5/10

Probably the weakest link in Inter's lineup, Correa struggled to assert himself in the game and was taken off just minutes before half-time. He made only 12 touches in 57 minutes of action.

Ratings of Inter Milan Substitutes against Barcelona

Edin Dzeko - 7/10

The Bosnian sought to keep the ball upfield and maintain pressure on Barcelona and succeeded to some extent.

Francesco Acerbi - 6.5/10

He made a vital clearance late on when the Blaugrana looked to score from a corner.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

The Dutchman injected pace into Inter's game but was fortunate to get away with a slight touch on the ball.

Robin Gosens - 6.5/10

He was a boost on the left wing.

Kristjan Asllani - N/A

The Albanian came on a little too late to merit a rating.

