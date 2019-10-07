Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: 3 Reasons Why the Bianconeri were victorious in the Derby D'Italia

Higuain scored the winner for Juventus

Juventus smashed Inter Milan's perfect start to the season in a defining 2-1 win at the San Siro to go top of the Serie A table as we go into the international break. The Bianconeri were dominant for most of the game and made the most of their periods on top to clinch all three points form Inter's backyard.

The game began at a hundred miles an hour with Juventus doing most of the early attacking. They were leading within four minutes from a lovely strike by Paolo Dybala and seemed like they would build on that lead.

Despite continuing to be a threat to Inter's goal, it would be the Nerazzurri who would strike next after Matthijs De Ligt handled the ball in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Lautaro Martinez made no mistake with the penalty to put the home side level despite barely having any attacking impetus in the game.

The second half saw both sides play more conservatively, but all Juventus needed was a single clear-cut chance falling to Gonzalo Higuain and the Argentine forward made Inter pay. Although it is too early to say, that strike has given Inter a reminder of the task ahead of them if they're to challenge for the title.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrated his goal, not realising it had been ruled out for offside

The Portuguese forward hasn't been fluent for Juventus so far this season, but he's the man for big games and he certainly shone against Inter. Involved in almost every attack that Juventus threw forward, Ronaldo was able to threaten Inter's goal on a number of occasions.

He would hit the crossbar form a venomous shot, and have the goal in the back of the net and celebrate only for the goal to be ruled out by a marginal offside call on Paolo Dybala in the build-up.

Nonetheless, the former Real Madrid occupied spaces that attracted the attention of at least two defenders and did well, linking play with his team-mates in the little time he was allowed on the ball. Others may have scored the goals on the day, but he was at the heart of the attack.

