Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: 5 hits and flops as Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace to give the Bianconeri an advantage in the semi-finals | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus fought back from a goal down to beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final fixture on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace and cancelled out Lautaro Martinez's early opener for the Nerazzurri.

Martinez capped off a wonderful counter-attack by firing through the legs of Gianluigi Buffon. However, Ashley Young's foul on Juan Cuadrado inside the box gave Ronaldo the chance to equalise from the spot.

A few moments later, another individual blunder, this time from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, allowed the prolific No.7 to slide the ball into an empty net.

The victory not only avenges Juventus' league defeat to Inter Milan two weeks ago but also gives them a huge advantage ahead of the second leg of their semi-final fixture next week.

Here are the hits and flops from the encounter:

Hit: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Cometh the hour, cometh Cristiano Ronaldo!

Very few players can compare to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to delivering in the big games. The Portuguese ace was once again the difference-maker for his side as he scored a brace against Inter Milan.

While both goals were a result of individual mistakes, he took each of those chances with aplomb.

Ronaldo restored parity for Juventus from the spot after Ashley Young brought down Juan Cuadrado inside the area.

🔥 22 goals in 23 games this season for @Cristiano.



🍷 He turns 36 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qjVAOP05bt — SPORF (@Sporf) February 2, 2021

He later pounced on a horrible mistake from Samir Handanovic, firing into an empty net to secure his brace.

Thanks to his exploits, Juventus will enter the second leg of the semi-final fixture with a huge advantage.

Flop: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Samir Handanovic made some good saves but undid all of that with a huge mistake

Samir Handanovic made an embarrassing gaffe in the match which eventually proved costly.

Milan Skriniar's poor backpass allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to drive forward, and another poor touch from Alessandro Bastoni allowed him to regain possession.

At this point, the Slovenian shot-stopper came running out of his area, letting the Juventus ace take a few steps forward before firing into an empty net.

Goalkeepers, look away! 😬



Cristiano Ronaldo takes advantage of some poor positioning from Samir Handanovic to give Juventus the lead vs. Inter! 💥 pic.twitter.com/PBNt7IqpTV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Although this was a collective mistake, Handanovic could've prevented it from happening by just staying on his line.