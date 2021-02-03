Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: 5 talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in crucial victory | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus came from behind to grab an impressive 2-1 victory over rivals Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final fixture on Tuesday.

Juventus came into this game looking to extend their winning run to five games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Inter Milan were on an impressive six-game unbeaten run and were aiming to build on their impressive victory over arch-rivals AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Inter Milan opened the scoring early in the first half when Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net in the ninth minute.

After the Nerazzurri hit a quick break, Alexis Sanchez brilliantly brought Nicolo Barella into play, and the Italian midfielder paced down the right flank before drilling a low cross for Martinez to tuck home.

Juventus drew level after the VAR awarded a penalty for Ashley Young’s foul on Colombian full-back Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo calmly dispatched the spot-kick for his 22nd goal of the season.

Juve have one 🦶 in the Coppa Italia Final thanks to a @Cristiano brace ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/k8tQqv0r6l — 433 (@433) February 2, 2021

Juventus completed the comeback in the 35th minute, and Cristiano Ronaldo was once again at the centre of it all. The Portuguese superstar pounced on a defensive error before sending his shot in to put the Bianconeri in the lead.

Inter continued to press for an equaliser and came close when Sanchez's well-struck shot beat Gianluigi Buffon. However, defender Merih Demiral raced back to make a superb goal-line clearance and send the ball out for a corner.

Juventus held on to this narrow lead until the full-time whistle and grabbed a much-needed win alongside a two away-goal advantage in the fixture.

#5 Nicolo Barella impressive against Juventus

Nicolo Barella and Cristiano Ronaldo square off in the Coppa Italia semi-finals

Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella continued his impressive performance for Inter Milan this season with a laudable performance against Juventus.

The 23-year-old might not have gotten on the scoresheet, but his show of class in midfield was outstanding.

Barella played a huge role in the opening goal as he drilled in a superb low cross that found Lautaro Martinez.

This season, the former Cagliari man has tallied two goals and five assists in Serie A, inspiring the club as they challenge for the Scudetto.

3/3 - Nicolò #Barella has been involved in each of 3 Inter's goals against Juventus this season, among Serie A and Coppa Italia: 1 goal and 2 assists. Crucial.#InterJuventus #CoppaItalia #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/zspxIl4UcI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2021

#4 Inter Milan toothless without Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan missed the attacking prowess of Romelu Lukaku against Juventus

Once again, Inter Milan’s over-reliance on Belgium international Romelu Lukaku has cost the club. The former Manchester United man was left out of the squad for the clash with Juventus, and Inter Milan failed to convert their chances in front of goal.

While Lautaro Martinez has often tried to score in the absence of the Belgian, the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic have failed to meet expectations.

#3 Inter Milan’s struggle for success in the Coppa Italia continues

Inter Milan look set to be disappointed in the Coppa Italia again

Inter Milan are on the verge of yet another disappointing exit from the Coppa Italia.

The Nerazzurri have struggled for success in the competition since Samuel Eto’o led them to triumph in the 2010-11 season.

Last season, Antonio Conte’s men crashed out of the competition in the semi-finals to eventual winners Napoli.

In the 2018-19 campaign, they were dumped out of the competition in the quarter-finals by Lazio.

#2 Juventus extend winning run to five games

Juventus have now won five consecutive games in all competitions

With the victory at San Siro, Juventus have now extended their winning run to five games across all competitions.

Since their 2-0 defeat Inter Milan in Serie A, Juventus have won five games, while keeping clean sheets in four of the five matches.

One particularly impressive win was the 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Super Cup finals, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata’s goals handed Andrea Pirlo his first managerial trophy.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Juventus again

Cristiano Ronaldo currently tops the goal-scoring charts in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again inspired Juventus to victory. The former Real Madrid man, who turns 36 in the next three days, has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to dazzle in the Italian league.

With 22 goals in 23 games, Ronaldo’s brace against Inter Milan means that he has now scored in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Ronaldo currently tops the goal-scoring charts in Serie A with 15 goals, one ahead of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 22 goals in 23 games this season.



He turns 36 on Friday 🍷 pic.twitter.com/DH2yhrQHTo — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 2, 2021

After Ronaldo inspired Juventus to the Super Copa win over Napoli, Andrea Pirlo will hope that the veteran forward can guide them to another title this season.