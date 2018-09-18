Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010: Where are those players now?, Part 2: Tottenham Hotspur

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 18 Sep 2018, 02:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Continuing from the players who played in that exquisite match of Football at the San Siro, Let's take look at the Tottenham Hotspur players who played in that nail-biting match.

Goalkeeper

Heurelho Gomes - Watford

Heurelho Gomes during his 7-year association with Tottenham Hotspur

The Brazilian joined the London club in 2008 after 4 seasons with Netherland giants PSV Eindhoven. Gomes spent 6 seasons with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to then Championship side Watford in the 2014/15 season.

The Brazilian shot-stopper made 130 appearances for the London based side before moving onto Watford, where he currently plays.

Defenders

Alan Hutton - Aston Villa

Alan Hutton in UEFA Champions League for Tottenham

The Scottish international joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 after 6 years with Rangers. Alan Hutton played 4 seasons with Tottenham before joining his present-day employers Aston Villa in the 2011/12 season.

Alan Hutton made a total of 66 appearances and scored 2 times for the London based club during his time with them.

He was a member of the 2007/08 League Cup winning team, the last trophy won by Tottenham Hotspur.

William Gallas - Retired

William Gallas

One of the very few players who has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham in his playing days, William Gallas joined Tottenham in 2010 after 4 seasons with the Blue side of London. Gallas spent 3 seasons with Tottenham before joining Perth Glory in 2013/14 season ending his career in A-League side.

William Gallas made 78 appearances for Spurs and scored 1 goal in his 3-year stay with the club.

Sebastien Bassong - Free Agent

Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League

The Cameroonian international joined Tottenham in 2009 following the relegation of Newcastle United in the 2008/09 season. Bassong spent 3 seasons with the London side before joining Norwich City in 2012/13 season where he currently plies his trade.

The now 32-year old made 71 appearances scoring 3 goals for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Benoit Assou-Ekotto - Free Agent

Assou-Ekotto during his Tottenham days

More famously remembered for headbutting his teammate during the 2014 World Cup, Benoit Assou- Ekotto joined Tottenham in 2006 from RC Lens after spending 3 seasons with the French side. Assou-Ekotto spent 9 seasons with the London club before going back to France, joining St Etienne.

The Cameroonian international made 202 appearances and scored 4 times for Tottenham Hotspurs during his stay while also being part of the 2007/08 Spurs team that won the English League Cup.

1 / 3 NEXT