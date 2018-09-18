Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010: Where are those players now?, Part 2: Tottenham Hotspur
Continuing from the players who played in that exquisite match of Football at the San Siro, Let's take look at the Tottenham Hotspur players who played in that nail-biting match.
Goalkeeper
Heurelho Gomes - Watford
The Brazilian joined the London club in 2008 after 4 seasons with Netherland giants PSV Eindhoven. Gomes spent 6 seasons with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to then Championship side Watford in the 2014/15 season.
The Brazilian shot-stopper made 130 appearances for the London based side before moving onto Watford, where he currently plays.
Defenders
Alan Hutton - Aston Villa
The Scottish international joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 after 6 years with Rangers. Alan Hutton played 4 seasons with Tottenham before joining his present-day employers Aston Villa in the 2011/12 season.
Alan Hutton made a total of 66 appearances and scored 2 times for the London based club during his time with them.
He was a member of the 2007/08 League Cup winning team, the last trophy won by Tottenham Hotspur.
William Gallas - Retired
One of the very few players who has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham in his playing days, William Gallas joined Tottenham in 2010 after 4 seasons with the Blue side of London. Gallas spent 3 seasons with Tottenham before joining Perth Glory in 2013/14 season ending his career in A-League side.
William Gallas made 78 appearances for Spurs and scored 1 goal in his 3-year stay with the club.
Sebastien Bassong - Free Agent
The Cameroonian international joined Tottenham in 2009 following the relegation of Newcastle United in the 2008/09 season. Bassong spent 3 seasons with the London side before joining Norwich City in 2012/13 season where he currently plies his trade.
The now 32-year old made 71 appearances scoring 3 goals for Tottenham Hotspurs.
Benoit Assou-Ekotto - Free Agent
More famously remembered for headbutting his teammate during the 2014 World Cup, Benoit Assou- Ekotto joined Tottenham in 2006 from RC Lens after spending 3 seasons with the French side. Assou-Ekotto spent 9 seasons with the London club before going back to France, joining St Etienne.
The Cameroonian international made 202 appearances and scored 4 times for Tottenham Hotspurs during his stay while also being part of the 2007/08 Spurs team that won the English League Cup.