Inter Milan qualified for the final of the Europa League with a sensational 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Dusseldorf on Monday night.

A brace each from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio sealed an absolute rout for Antonie Conte's Inter Milan who now face Sevilla in the final in Cologne on Friday.

Inter Milan started off as the much better side. Martinez gave them the lead in the 24th minute, and the one-goal lead stayed till half-time.

In the second half, Inter Milan decided to flex their muscles. D'Ambrosio headed a Marcelo Brozovic corner past Andriy Pyatov in the Shakhtar goal to double their lead on the night.

Martinez then added his second before setting up Lukaku for his 32nd goal of the season. It didn't take long after that for the Belgian to get his 33rd as well and put Shakhtar to the sword as Inter Milan reached their first European final in a decade.

🖊️ | MATCH REPORT



On Friday, we'll be back contesting a European final for the first time in ten years! 🏆



A look back at how we progressed 👀👇#InterShakhtar #UEL #FORZAINTER ⚫🔵https://t.co/8Q23SX3rxD — Inter (@Inter_en) August 17, 2020

On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings of both teams from the second semi-final of the 2019-20 Europa League between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Inter Milan Player Ratings

Samir Handanovic - 6/10

He had only one save to make all game, and he really didn't know too much about it. A header from Junior Moraes hit the Inter goalkeeper and rebounded safely back into his grasp before any damage could be done.

Diego Godin - 7/10

On the right side of the back-three, Godin dealt well with the threat of Taison cutting in on his left foot as he gave the Shakhtar veteran very little space.

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

De Vrij had a comfortable night against Junior Moraes. Shakhtar kept the ball well but had no cutting edge, and Moraes was isolated upfront. That made De Vrij's task easy.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

The youngster had another solid performance in his breakthrough season for Inter Milan. His passing out from the back, both short and long, were outstanding in this game.

Danilo D'Ambrosio - 7/10

He defended reasonably well for the most part, and most importantly, took his chance to score when it came his way. He jumped high at the back-post,and headed Brozovic's corner back across goal to give Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov no chance.

Marcelo Brozovic - 6/10

Brozovic kept things neat and tidy at the base of Inter Milan's midfield. He also got himself an assist with a corner to set up D'Ambrosio.

Nicolo Barella - 8/10

Barella's energy and technical excellence in midfield made him a standout player in this game. He began the rout in the first half when he capitalised brilliantly on Pyatov's error. Barella played an inch-perfect cross which was met by a fabulous Martinez header.

Roberto Gagliardini - 6/10

Gagliardini's role in Inter Milan's midfield is generally to provide energy and thrust to complement the technical prowess of Brozovic and Barella. He did that well again as Shakhtar's creative midfielders were shackled.

Ashley Young - 6/10

Young was given a constant test by Marlos and Dodo who were high up the field as Shakhtar dominated possession. But the Englishman was dogged and disciplined and barely gave the Shakhtar attackers any room to create from that flank.

Romelu Lukaku - 9/10

He had a frustrating game until midway through the second half, but then he burst into life. After being set up by Martinez, he calmly rolled a finish past Pyatov. Just a few minutes later, he used his strength brilliantly to shrug off a couple of Shakhtar defenders and finish through Pyatov's legs.

Lautaro Martinez - 10/10

With two goals and an assist, the Argentine was the undoubted star turn for the Inter Milan side. Both the header in the first half and the superb finish into the bottom corner in the second half were bits of perfection from the Argentine who hadn't really been in the best of form coming into this game.

Inter Milan Substitutes:

Cristiano Biraghi - 5/10

Biraghi replaced Young midway through the second half and helped Inter Milan see out the game with no jitters.

Victor Moses - 5/10

By the time he came on, the game was already pretty much sealed, so it was nothing more than a run-out for him.

Christian Eriksen - 5/10

He could've had a goal for himself, but Esposito decided not to square it to him for an open goal and then missed the chance himself.

Sebastiano Esposito - 5/10

His only real involvement in the game was the chance that he should've squared to Eriksen. But he did well to round Pyatov, only to put his finish into the side-netting.

Stefano Sensi - 5/10

With the games having come thick and fast for Inter Milan, Sensi was brought on to ensure some rest for Brozovic.