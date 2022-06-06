Inter Milan 'offered' chance to sign 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder - Reports 

Inter Milan are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to reports.

The former Blues Youth Academy product has made 40 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, but has only started 34% of their Premier League games across the campaign.

Loftus-Cheek's lack of game time has led to him missing out on several of Gareth Southgate's England squads. Speculation is mounting that the 26-year-old may be seeking a way out of Stamford Bridge, with the Qatar World Cup taking place later this year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (as per talkSPORT), Inter Milan are preparing an offer for the midfielder, who still has two years left on his current deal at the west London club.

The report also claims that Chelsea want a fee of around €20 million for Loftus-Cheek, and his current annual wage of €3.5 million shouldn't pose too much of a problem for the Serie A giants.

The Nerazzurri feel that the price is too high, with a loan move more likely at this time. The imposing midfielder has previously spent two seasons on loan at different clubs. His impressive spell at Crystal Palace in the 2017-18 season led to him making the England World Cup squad in Russia.

However, his recent temporary spell at Fulham did not go to plan, as Loftus-Cheek could not prevent the Cottagers from suffering relegation.

Romelu Lukaku reportedly looking to force move away from Chelsea

The Italian outlet also reported that Inter are desperate to bring Lukaku back to the San Siro following a harrowing return to Stamford Bridge for the striker.

The 29-year-old has scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances following his big-money transfer back to the Premier League. Blues legend Tony Cascarino claimed that his former club should move the forward on this summer.

Cascarino told talkSPORT:

"Mason Mount was the club’s top scorer in the Premier League this season – Lukaku hasn’t scored enough goals.

“It’s a tough one, what do you do with him? How many clubs in Europe can afford to pay his wages and pay a fee that would get him out the door?

“It’s going to come down to Tuchel. Sometimes managers just don’t fancy you, you’re not their cup of tea, and it looks that way. It doesn’t look like a good fit with Lukaku and Tuchel at Chelsea.”

