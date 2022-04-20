Inter Milan ready to consider Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku's return on one condition - Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is uncomfortable at the club and is desperate to return to Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Blues smashed their transfer record last summer to sign the 28-year-old for around €120 million, according to Transfermarkt.

However, the Belgian has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 12 goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Matt🇦🇺🇱🇧 @Zvoii_ Lukaku Full Time Stats Against Palace

Played 13'

Shots: 1

Passes Made: 2/5

Touches: 5

Shots on target: 0

Thumbs up: 8



Following a sensational couple of seasons at Inter, in which he helped guide the side to their first Scudetto since 2010, Chelsea decided to bring Lukaku back to west London, having sold him to Everton in 2015.

He has, however, made more headlines off the pitch since his return. His interview with Sky Italia in December, in which he stated that he missed the San Siro, sent shockwaves through Stamford Bridge, and the forward has only started 40% of the Blues' Premier League games this season.

Although Gazzeto dello Sport reports, as per fichajes.net, that Lukaku may be keen on a return to Serie A, the Nerazzurri simply cannot afford to buy him back, as Chelsea would only consider selling him if they recouped all of the fee that they originally paid for the striker.

CFC Warden ☻️ @CFC_warden



Thomas Tuchel chose Romelu Lukaku. Tammy Abraham has 28 goals in all competitions this season for Roma.Thomas Tuchel chose Romelu Lukaku. Tammy Abraham has 28 goals in all competitions this season for Roma. 👑Thomas Tuchel chose Romelu Lukaku. https://t.co/A0gH1vaSs0

Chelsea boss refusing to give up on Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel is determined to get his star signing playing to the ability the German manager knows he is capable of.

Lukaku currently finds himself an understudy to Kai Havertz in Chelsea's starting XI, and compounded a miserable season by missing sitters in his side's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, as well as their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said expressed his desire to get the Belgian firing, saying:

"It is pride for me and it should hopefully also be pride for him, and it is I guess."

The 48-year-old added:

"This is how we feel, we feel things getting personal then if we don't get it right and I feel it with any player. If we cannot get the best out of a player for the team it feels, personally for me I feel it and I don't want to have that feeling so. You never give up on players, you never give in, and I think Romelu is such a competitor that he feels the same and he behaves in the same way."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "You never give up on players."



Thomas Tuchel says he will not give up on Romelu Lukaku as he tries to coach his striker back to form. 🗣️ "You never give up on players."Thomas Tuchel says he will not give up on Romelu Lukaku as he tries to coach his striker back to form. https://t.co/exLBQ5c7vO

