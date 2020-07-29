Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the Nerazzurri's intentions to sign on-loan star Alexis Sanchez permanently. The Chilean, on loan from Manchester United, has been in fine form since the restart and has seemingly convinced his current employers with his performances.

Inter and Manchester United agreed for Sanchez to stay with the Italians until the end of their Serie A campaign. Antonio Conte's side are set for a showdown with Atalanta on the weekend, after which they prepare for a Europa League tie with LaLiga Santander side Getafe.

As things stand, Sanchez is unlikely to be available for selection for the Europa League, due to which Inter are accelerating talks to sign him on a longer deal.

'He is an excellent guy,' says Inter CEO on Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez

Former Manchester United stars Alexis and Romelu Lukaku

Speaking on the Chilean's future after his side's 2-0 win over Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli side, Marotta revealed;

"It is not easy, he [Alexis Sanchez] has a two-year contract with Manchester United, a heavy contract."

The former Juventus official continued,

"So we have to evaluate this type of situation, in addition to any negotiation. It would be a shame if we couldn’t reach an agreement because we would like Sanchez both today and in the future, he is an excellent guy."

Inter hope to have the 31-year-old available for their Europa League campaign, where they could potentially meet Manchester United in the final. However, the Red Devils do not wish to loan him out further, but are open to a permanent sale.

Sanchez endured a frustrating spell at Old Trafford

Sanchez moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018 in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. However, the deal failed to work out well for either party, with both the Armenian and the Chilean currently on loan in Serie A.

Sanchez's poor performances led to United sending him out on a temporary deal, and despite Inter's interest, the 31-year-old's wages are an issue for the Nerazzurri.

Alexis Sánchez and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only footballers to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.



The total number of hat-tricks they have is slightly different. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QiT2HkndXu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2020

The former Gunners star is said to be earning upwards of a staggering £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford. His massive wages are a pressing concern for Manchester United as well, who are reportedly paying more than half of his salary during his loan spell.

After his failure with Manchester United, Sanchez has seemingly turned a corner in his career. The ex-Barcelona star has contributed directly to nine goals (six assists, three goals) in his last ten appearances in Serie A, of which he has started just six. His introduction into the team has revitalised the Inter attack, and he has slotted in seamlessly next to his former teammate Romelu Lukaku.

7 - Since the return of top European Leagues, only Lionel Messi (9) has provided more assists than Alexis #Sanchez (7). Artist.#RomaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/xOmVMkcoP1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

Overall, the Manchester United man has recorded four goals and eight assists in just 900 minutes of Serie A football across ten starts and 11 sub appearances.

Although his association with the 20-time English champions is set to come to an end, his career at the highest level looks set for an exciting new chapter.

