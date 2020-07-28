5 Defensive midfielders Manchester United can sign this summer | Premier League 2019-20

After a few turbulent months, Manchester United dramatically turned their Premier League season around and ended their campaign with an impressive third-place finish. Despite a journey that was packed with injuries, poor decisions and misfortunes, they've qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP midway through the season proved to be the catalyst for United's emphatic turnaround. The Portuguese maestro galvanised the club's mentality and especially their midfield upon his arrival in Manchester. His eight goals and seven assists in just 14 games proved to be vital for the Red Devils' top-four push.

4 - Manchester United are the first side in @premierleague history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/5B2wmxEngS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

Another reason for their turnaround was the revival of many players, including one Nemanja Matic. Seemingly on his way out as recently as January, Matic looked revitalised in the second half of the season.

His ability to perfectly complement both Bruno and Paul Pogba in midfield allowed them to wreak havoc while the Serb calmly recycled possession in midfield. The 31-year-old earned himself a new deal with his stellar performances.

However, due to a lack of able deputy for Matic in the squad, United's lack of depth in defensive midfield is concerning. They are rumoured to be in the market for a deep midfielder, and here, we take a look at five options for them to consider this summer.

#5 Idrissa Gana Gueye | Paris Saint-Germain | Age: 30

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gueye could be a short-term solution

Paris Saint-Germain's tough-tackling midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was reportedly a transfer target for United before his return to Ligue 1. However, PSG beat them to his signature in the summer of 2019 for €30m.

The former Everton destroyer played a crucial role in PSG's title win in his debut season at the capital club. He started 19 of the champions' 27 games in the league campaign (the season was curtailed due to COVID-19).

1 - Since making his debut for Everton in August 2016, Idrissa Gueye made more tackles (395) and interceptions (218) than any other player in the Premier League. Enforcer. pic.twitter.com/qmXKO091gm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 30, 2019

In the Premier League, Gueye developed a reputation of being a robust defensive midfielder with an eye for a pass. He averaged a whopping five tackles + interceptions per game in the French league, while playing an average of 80 passes with an accuracy of 92.7%.

He could be available as a cheaper and more experienced alternative to many others on this list. Gueye also started six of PSG's eight UCL games this season, replicating his superb numbers on the European platform as well. The Senegalese could potentially provide United with a dependable figure in the middle of the park, and a suitable alternative to Matic.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga | Rennes | Age: 17

Teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga in action

The latest Ligue 1 sensation to be linked with moves to the continent's elite clubs, Eduardo Camavinga, has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Rennes. The young Frenchman has impressed massively and has already been named as a prominent target for Real Madrid. There have already been reports of an €80m Los Blancos bid rejected for Camavinga.

At the age of 17, he's established himself as a crucial part of Rennes' midfield, sitting right at the heart of proceedings. The metronomic teenager has a very straightforward approach to the game, focusing primarily on winning the ball back and helping his side retain possession.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

He doesn't necessarily pull off too many flashy passes or flicks and tricks with the ball, and is very secure when in possession. Camavinga averages roughly 40 passes a game at an accuracy of 87.7%.

However, it is his tackling prowess that has received massive praise from all over. Camavinga's wiry frame and long legs give him an immense reach, allowing him to win the ball back in the trickiest of situations. In his 2112 minutes of league football across 25 games, he averaged a stunning 4.2 (!) tackles per game, one of the highest figures in Europe. He could give United a younger alternative to Matic, and is someone who can play an enormous role in their midfield for years to come.

