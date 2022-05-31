Inter Milan thinking about including defender in move to bring back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly considering offering Stefan de Vrij to Chelsea as part of a loan deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge on a sensational €115 million transfer from the Nerazzurri last summer but struggled to make a real impact.

He struck only 15 goals from 44 games in all competitions, including eight in the Premier League from 26 matches. His relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel also had some bumps, with the Belgian sharing his displeasure at the German's system in an interview.

Lukaku is now contemplating a return to Inter Milan in a possible loan move as the Serie A giants cannot afford to pay for a permanent deal right now.

According to Italian news outlet La Repubblica (via SempreInter.com), the Nerazzurri are even ready to offer De Vrij to Chelsea in return as part of the deal.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is keen to bring the Belgian back. He also wants to sign Paulo Dybala after the Argentine left Juventus this summer.

The striker's lawyer, Sebastien Ledure, is set to meet with the Nerazzurri tomorrow (June 1) to discuss a possible move.

Inter are hoping to convince Lukaku to cut his €12 million-a-year wages he earns at Chelsea to just €6 million. However, the 29-year-old wants at least €7.5 million, the amount he earned at the Italian club before his move to the west London club.

Having enjoyed two prolific seasons with them, convincing Lukaku may not be a challenge, but it's the negotiations for his price with Chelsea that could.

The Blues won't be too happy to incur a substantial loss on their staggering investment in the player. They, hence, seek a loan of €23 million with the obligation to purchase for €70 million.

It looks complicated on paper and it will be interesting to see if Inter Milan can pull off a sensational reunion with Lukaku. He has struck 64 goals and made 16 assists from 95 games for them. He also helped them win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea to undergo massive changes this summer

The Blues could be set for another busy summer ahead with many of their first-team players set to depart and some new signings on the cards.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is likely on his way to Barcelona if they are able to solve their financial troubles, as per SPORT. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could all follow suit and leave Stamford Bridge too (via The Sun).

Thomas Tuchel's side oversaw a tumultuous campaign in the 2021-22 season, even losing out in the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

However, Chelsea confirmed that their new ownership under the consortium led by Todd Boehly is complete. Hence, the Blues will hope to usher in a new era laden with silverware.

