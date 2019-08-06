Inter Milan Transfer News: Radja Nainggolan joins Cagliari on loan

Nainggolan

What's the story?

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has left the club to join Cagliari on loan until the end of the season. The player had previously spent four years playing for Cagliari.

In case you didn't know...

New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte had hinted that Nainggolan was not going to be part of his first-team squad in the upcoming season.

Nainggolan made his senior debut with Italian side Piacenza in 2006 after spending two years with the youth side. He made the switch to Cagliari in 2010. In his first spell with the club, the midfielder made 137 appearances and scored 7 times before joining AS Roma in 2014.

After four years with AS Roma, the midfielder left for Inter Milan. In the 2018-19 season, the former Belgian international made 36 appearances and scored 7 times.

The heart of the matter

Cagliari have officially announced that they have signed former player Radja Nainggolan on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old returns to Cagliari since leaving the side for AS Roma in 2014. Speaking in an interview, he explained,

"I am happy, there is great enthusiasm."

"I always wanted to return but I did not think the return would come this year, but I am happy that is has happened. It was not hard to choose Cagliari although I did have other offers."

The Belgian midfielder was full of praise for his new boss.

"I spoke with some other managers but it was right to come back here and I must first thank the president."

"After our first call, he completely convinced me right away, he made promises and he has kept them."

"Things have gone the way I would have liked them to have gone and it was easy to reach an agreement."

What's next?

Cagliari will play their final pre-season match against Fenerbahce in Istanbul.