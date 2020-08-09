Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen: Prediction, Preview, Team News and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Inter Milan take on Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League, in Dusseldorf, on Monday. Antonio Conte's men, who are regarded as one of the favourites to go all the way, will be playing in their first European quarter-final since the 2010-11 season.

Inter Milan beat Getafe 2-0 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen. However, it was hardly plain sailing for the Italian giants, as Getafe even missed a penalty when the game was finely poised at 1-0.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, had a comfortable outing against Rangers, winning 1-0. And coach Peter Bosz took the opportunity to rest a few first-team regulars like Jonathan Tah and Leon Bailey. However, Moussa Diaby's goal proved to be enough for the German side to take the win on the day.

Inter Milan v Bayern Leverkusen Team News

Inter Milan

Despite a goal against Getafe, Eriksen is unlikely to start this game

From the side that beat Getafe 2-0 on Wednesday, Conte is unlikely to change too much for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez is expected to continue as Lukaku's partner upfront, even as Alexis Sanchez made his move to Inter permanent last week.

Eriksen's goal might have strengthened his case for a starting spot against Leverkusen. But with Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolo Barella having a strong understanding with Marcelo Brozovic in the centre of the park, it is unlikely that Conte will switch his personnel around.

Advertisement

Inter have also had enough time between the two games, for fatigue to not be a huge factor to influence team selection.

Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey was rested for the win against Rangers

Bosz rested the likes of Bailey and Tah for the game against Rangers in the week, with young Florian Wirtz starting in an advanced midfield role.

Wirtz is unlikely to start this one, with Bailey set to return. It is likely that Havertz would play in a more central role, just behind the striker Kevin Volland. At the back, Sven Bender and Edmond Tapsoba will be expected to continue their partnership, with Tah remaining on the bench.

Like Inter, Leverkusen don't really have any concerns with injuries or suspensions, with Bosz having a fully fit squad to choose from.

Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Danilo D'Ambrossio, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios; Leon Bailey, Kai Havertz, Moussa Diaby; Kevin Volland

Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Antonio Conte is three wins away from winning his first European trophy

Inter are a team full of experienced players who have been at the business end of European competitions before. And they will fancy their chances against what is still a young Leverkusen side.

The German side will look to come out and play some aggressive, expansive football, always on the front foot. But in Conte, Inter have a manager perfectly suited to suffocating opposition sides out.

With Conte's defensive system and the firepower of Lukaku and Martinez upfront, it is difficult to see Leverkusen getting a win out of this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen