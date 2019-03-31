Inter Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Inter Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more
In the second eye-catching fixture in Serie A this weekend, Inter Milan host Lazio at the San Siro today in what is a very crucial encounter for both sides hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
Inter Milan have the chance to extend the gap between themselves and arch-rivals AC Milan to 5 points with a victory today after the Rossoneri lost yesterday to Sampdoria.
Lazio will need a victory against Nerazzurri today if they are to reduce the gap to the Champions League spots.
Team News
Inter Milan
The biggest news in the Nerazzurri camp is the possible return of Argentine Mauro Icardi to the starting lineup for the first time since February 9th and since being stripped of his captaincy.
Fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez will be missing for the Nerazzurri after the Argentine suffered a thigh injury.
Radja Nainggolan will also be missing from the lineup with Belgium yet to completely recover from his calf injury.
Key defender Stefan De Vrij is also out after being injured during international duty with the Netherlands.
Sime Vrsaljko is still out for the Nerazzurri with the Croatian out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.
Injured: Lautaro Martinez, Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Vrij, Sime Vrsaljko
Suspended: none
Lazio
Lazio will welcome back striker Ciro Immobile to the lineup after the Italian missed the last match due to suspension.
Central defender Stefan Radu will be out for the Biancocelesti due to a sprained ankle.
Jordan Lukaku is also out for Lazio, possible for the rest of the season, after undergoing knee surgery.
Injured: none
Suspended: none
Predicted Lineups
Inter Milan (4-3-3): Handanovic; Asamoah, Miranda, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio; Vecino, Brozovic, Gagliardini; Politano, Icardi, Keita.
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Felipe; Lulic, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Marusic; Immobile, Correa.