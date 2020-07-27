Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are set to welcome Napoli on July 28 to the San Siro, as they prepare to strengthen their grip on second place.

Despite having lost just four of their total Serie A matches, Inter's failures to get over the line in recent games handed Juventus a ninth successive league triumph. However, with the final game of the season scheduled against Atalanta, Conte will be desperate to bag all three points.

A second-place finish would still be considered a successful term, as Inter would then secure their highest finish since the 2010/11 season.

Napoli, by their newfound expectations, have undoubtedly endured a sorrowful season. For the first time since 2014/15, they are set to finish outside the top four. They are currently on 59 points, five behind AS Roma, who are seated fifth.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Inter Milan's much-awaited encounter against Napoli.

💡 | DID YOU KNOW?



For the second time in their history, Inter have managed to win at least 1⃣2⃣ times on the road during a single @SerieA_EN campaign. The only other time they achieved this was during the 2006/07 season 🛣️#FORZAINTER ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/TddnmCHnvQ — Inter (@Inter_en) July 26, 2020

Inter Milan v Napoli: Head-to-head

Inter Milan wins: 10

Napoli wins: 14

Advertisement

Draws: 9

Inter Milan v Napoli: Form Guide

Last five matches (Serie A)

Inter Milan: W-W-D-D-W

Napoli: D-D-W-L-W

Inter Milan v Napoli: Team News

Inter Milan will be without the services of Matias Vecino

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will miss the skills of Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi, while Nicolo Barella is set to slot straight back into the starting XI after serving his one-match ban.

Conte, however, is expected to tweak his side during this strenuous fixture period, which could see the likes of Ashley Young and Stefan de Vrij return to the fold.

Injuries: Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Gattuso has no fresh injury concerns

Napoli

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has no fresh injury concerns, although he is likely to plot a similar XI to the one against Sassuolo. Club legend Dries Mertens and Allan are pushing for spots, but Milik is poised to keep his place in this high-voltage match-up.

📌 Napoli return to training after win over Sassuolo

👉 https://t.co/uTmMAt2NoD



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ts2HQ6FRB5 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 26, 2020

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan v Napoli: Probable XI

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez should link up down the forward line for Inter once again

Inter Milan predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Cristiano Biraghi; Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Kalidou Koulibaly's contribution against Inter holds key to Napoli's fortunes

Napoli predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Elseid Hysaj; Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik, Jose Callejon

Inter Milan v Napoli: Match Prediction

Napoli have not been as clinical as they would have liked in the past few matches, and they'll know chances against Inter will be few and far between.

The hosts, meanwhile, could exploit the spaces between and behind the Napoli centre-backs, owing to the dynamic combination offered by Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Expect Inter to find the breakthrough goal, settle into their shape and then hit the Naples-based outfit on the break later on to seal a comfortable victory.

Predicted score: Inter Milan 2-0 Napoli