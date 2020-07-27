Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are set to welcome Napoli on July 28 to the San Siro, as they prepare to strengthen their grip on second place.
Despite having lost just four of their total Serie A matches, Inter's failures to get over the line in recent games handed Juventus a ninth successive league triumph. However, with the final game of the season scheduled against Atalanta, Conte will be desperate to bag all three points.
A second-place finish would still be considered a successful term, as Inter would then secure their highest finish since the 2010/11 season.
Napoli, by their newfound expectations, have undoubtedly endured a sorrowful season. For the first time since 2014/15, they are set to finish outside the top four. They are currently on 59 points, five behind AS Roma, who are seated fifth.
On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Inter Milan's much-awaited encounter against Napoli.
Inter Milan v Napoli: Head-to-head
Inter Milan wins: 10
Napoli wins: 14
Draws: 9
Inter Milan v Napoli: Form Guide
Last five matches (Serie A)
Inter Milan: W-W-D-D-W
Napoli: D-D-W-L-W
Inter Milan v Napoli: Team News
Inter Milan
Inter Milan will miss the skills of Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi, while Nicolo Barella is set to slot straight back into the starting XI after serving his one-match ban.
Conte, however, is expected to tweak his side during this strenuous fixture period, which could see the likes of Ashley Young and Stefan de Vrij return to the fold.
Injuries: Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Napoli
Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has no fresh injury concerns, although he is likely to plot a similar XI to the one against Sassuolo. Club legend Dries Mertens and Allan are pushing for spots, but Milik is poised to keep his place in this high-voltage match-up.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Inter Milan v Napoli: Probable XI
Inter Milan predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Cristiano Biraghi; Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Napoli predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Elseid Hysaj; Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik, Jose Callejon
Inter Milan v Napoli: Match Prediction
Napoli have not been as clinical as they would have liked in the past few matches, and they'll know chances against Inter will be few and far between.
The hosts, meanwhile, could exploit the spaces between and behind the Napoli centre-backs, owing to the dynamic combination offered by Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.
Expect Inter to find the breakthrough goal, settle into their shape and then hit the Naples-based outfit on the break later on to seal a comfortable victory.
Predicted score: Inter Milan 2-0 NapoliPublished 27 Jul 2020, 18:59 IST