Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue and where to watch details | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 64 // 11 Dec 2018, 09:45 IST

Can they make it into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 season?

A victory at the San Siro and a draw or defeat for Tottenham at the Camp Nou will all but pave the way for the Inter to enter the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2014/15.

Luciano Spalleti and his men sit in a precarious third position in Group B knowing a defeat will see the former Champions being eliminated from the Champions League. The Serie A giants though can bank upon the fact that they are unbeaten in the San Siro this season in Europe.

For PSV, the match is a dead rubber with victory neither providing them with a path to the Europa League nor securing qualification for the next round of the Champions League. The Dutch giants can play spoilsport though with a victory against the Italians.

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Kick-off Information

Date: 11 December 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLiv

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Team News

The Belgian midfielder will once again miss the fixture due to injury

Long-term absentee Radja Nainggolan is the only player on the injury list for the Nerazzurri.

Mark Van Bommel meanwhile has an almost full-strength squad to call upon with only Ryan Thomas and Matthias Verreth out with long-term knee injuries.

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Probable Line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanović, Vrsaljko, Škriniar, Miranda, Asamoah, Gagliardini, Brozović, João Mário, Politano, Icardi, Perišić.

PSV Eindhoven: Zoet, Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino, Rosario, Hendrix, Lozano, Pereiro, Bergwijn, De Jong.

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Form Guide

Inter Milan: L-D-L-W-L

PSV: W-L-L-W-W

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Head to Head

Inter Milan: 3 wins

PSV: 0 wins

Draw: 0

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven: Prediction

Inter Milan head into the fixture with no victories in their last three matches. The Italians though can take confidence from the fact that they are unbeaten against the Dutch club.

The Dutch giants though have 14 victories in 15 league matches and are high on confidence after thrashing Excelsior 6-0 in the weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 PSV

