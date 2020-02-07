Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Inter Milan will face AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday

The San Siro will once again serve as the battle-ground of the historical rivalry between Inter Milan and AC Milan as the two sides go head-to-head in a Serie A clash on Sunday night.

The Nerazzurri will be aiming to keep their momentum after registering a 2-0 win over Udinese last weekend in a game that finally saw them break a winless run of three games in the league. Their dismal run of form in recent weeks has seen their lead at the summit of the Italian top-flight overturned by an opportunistic Juventus, who now sit three points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have endured a fair share of conflict this season but the turn of the decade has seen them establish a dubious unbeaten run, with two draws and five wins in all competitions. Stefano Pioli's men were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in their league encounter last weekend and will hope to knock their local rivals' Scudetto bid off course by taking home a favourable result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a better record of Derby della Madonnina wins than AC Milan, having won six, lost three and drawn five of their last 14 games against their city rivals. Their previous encounter took place in September last year and ended in favour of Antonio Conte's men, who scored two goals courtesy of Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan form guide: D-W-D-D-W-W

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News

The Nerazzurri will head into the game without the services of their captain Samir Handanovic after he picked up a hairline fracture on his left hand during a recent training session. Meanwhile, Stefano Sensi is unlikely to feature for the title contenders as he continues to struggle with his recovery from a long-term injury. Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero are also set to miss out on the monumental clash owing to a foot injury and a muscle strain respectively.

Injuries: Samir Handanovic, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini

Doubtful: Borja Valero

Suspensions: Lautaro Martinez, Tomasso Berni

Meanwhile, Simon Kjaer, Ismael Bennacer, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all set to return for the Rossoneri this weekend while Andrea Conti's availability remains doubtful as he is still ill with tonsilitis. Leo Duarte will miss out on the fixture as he continues to recover from a long-term leg injury he sustained last year.

Injuries: Leo Duarte

Doubtful: Andrea Conti

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Daniele Padelli; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Victor Moses, Matias Vecino, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Sebastiano Esposito

AC Milan Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Samu Castillejo, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

Sunday's encounter may be the best time for AC Milan to secure the bragging rights over Inter as the latter try to regain their form and maintain their title hopes this term. The game is expected to be tight with no more than two goals, especially as the Rossoneri are likely to put up a more robust defensive performance to frustrate their opponents.

Pioli's men have significantly improved their form over the past month but there remains an indisputable gap between them and their local rivals. The Nerazzurri boast of immense quality in their squad and will be determined to intensify their title charge this season by securing all three points this weekend.

Verdict: Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan

