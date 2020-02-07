Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig in a mouth-watering Bundesliga clash on Sunday

The defending champions will play host to the title challengers in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will square off at the Allianz Arena on Sunday evening.

Hansi Flick's men will be looking to maintain their newly-achieved lead at the top of the table after they leapfrogged their Saxony-based competitors to the spot following a 3-1 win over Mainz last weekend. The league leaders have enjoyed a scintillating run of form of late, registering six consecutive wins in the league, and continued their momentum in the DFB Cup where they beat Hoffenheim in a seven-goal thriller on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann's side will be aiming to get their title charge back on track as two draws and a defeat have seen them drop to second place in the league standings. They were previously on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions before a shock defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga clash last month started a winless run of games (3) for them.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

History overwhelmingly backs Bayern Munich in this fixture as they not only have a better win record than RB Leipzig but they have also been consistent in their form in their encounters in recent years. The Red Bulls have only registered one win against the Bavarians in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their only victory coming in a league game in March 2018. Their last meeting, which took place earlier this season in September, saw the two clubs sharing the spoils at the Red Bull Arena.

Bayern Munich form guide (excluding friendlies): W-W-W-W-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide (excluding friendlies): D-W-W-L-D-L

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich will remain without the services of Javi Martinez and Niklas Sule who are both ruled out of action due to long-term injuries. Ivan Perisic also suffered an ankle injury in training and missed out on their DFB Cup game against Hoffenheim in midweek. The only boost for the Bavarians will be the return of Kingsley Coman to the squad after recovering from his knee injury.

Injuries: Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez and Niklas Sule

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban continue to be sidelined for RB Leipzig but Tyler Adams and Christopher Nkunku are expected to be fit enough to play against the Bavarians. Nordi Mukiele will also undergo a late fitness test and is likely to feature in their squad this weekend.

Injuries: Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban

Doubtful: Nordu Mukiele

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thiago, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig Predicted XI: Peter Gulacsi, Nordu Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Sunday's encounter at the Allianz Arena promises to be an exciting top-of-the-table clash not only for the fact that both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are goal-hungry but also because of the consequences that will change the way the table looks in the business end of the season.

The two title contenders have 111 goals in their 40 games combined this season but their history suggests that one cannot expect more than three goals from this clash. Their tight battle for the Bundesliga crown also means that a replay of their scoreline from their first meeting of the season may not be too much of an under-estimation.

Verdict: Bayern Munich 1-1 RB Leipzig

