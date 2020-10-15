Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan will play city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday in the latest edition of the Derby della Madonnina Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lazio 10 days ago at the Stadio Olimpico. A goal from Argentina international Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan was cancelled out by a strike from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the second half.

Both sides had a man sent off; striker and talisman Ciro Immobile for Lazio, and midfielder Stefano Sensi for Inter Milan.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Spezia 3-0 at the San Siro nearly two weeks ago. A brace from Portuguese forward Rafael Leao and a goal from left-back Theo Hernandez secured a comfortable win for Stefano Pioli's men.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In 34 previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost 10 and drawn six.

The two clubs last met each other a few months ago, with Inter Milan beating AC Milan 4-2. Goals from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Uruguay international Matias Vecino, Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij and star striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the win for Inter.

Croatian forward Ante Rebic and veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the consolation goals for AC Milan.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News

Inter Milan have a few injury issues to deal with. Veteran full-back Ashley Young, goalkeeper Ionut Radu, midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini, and centre-backs Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni have all tested positive for coronavirus. Midfielder Matias Vecino is out with an injury, while Stefano Sensi is suspended.

Injured: Ashley Young, Ionut Radu, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefano Sensi

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be without young centre-back Matteo Gabbia, forward Ante Rebic, right-back Andrea Conti and experienced centre-back Mateo Musacchio. Centre-back Leo Duarte remains a doubt.

Injured: Matteo Gabbia, Ante Rebic, Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio

Doubtful: Leo Duarte

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are among the favourites to win the title, and manager Antonio Conte has some world-class players available to him. While they may have some key players out, Inter Milan still boast a formidable squad.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have generally impressed under Stefano Pioli. The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was crucial, and he continues to perform at a high level. Young stars Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz have begun the season well.

A close match is expected in this highly-anticipated Serie A clash, with Inter Milan possibly edging past AC Milan by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan

