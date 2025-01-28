Inter Milan vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as AS Monaco take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco are currently in 10th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The French outfit edged Rennes to a narrow 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Champions League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Nerazzurri thrashed Leccce by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Trending

Inter Milan vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent record against AS Monaco in major European competitions and have won three of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's paltry one victory.

Inter Milan have won each of their last two matches at home against AS Monaco in European competitions, with their previous such victory coming in 1997.

AS Monaco have lost each of their first three matches against Inter Milan in European competitions but did win their most recent such game in the UEFA Cup in 1997.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

AS Monaco have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan vs AS Monaco Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and have been brilliant at home in the UEFA Champions League. The Nerazzurri have remained unbeaten in their last five games and will look to extend their run this week.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day but will be up against one of Italy's strongest sides this week. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 AS Monaco

Inter Milan vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback