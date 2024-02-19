Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. The away side thrashed Las Palmas by a 5-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Salernitana by a comfortable 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one match apiece out of the last two European games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid took place in the UEFA Super Cup in 2010, with Los Colchoneros securing a 2-0 victory on the day.

Atletico Madrid have won five of their last six matches against Italian opponents in the knockout stages of European competitions but did lose their previous such game against Juventus by a 3-0 margin in the 2018-19 season.

Inter Milan are playing their first knockout game against a Spanish opponent in the UEFA Champions League since their 3-2 aggregate victory under Jose Mourinho against Barcelona in the 2009-10 season.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Inter Milan have come into their own so far this season and will be intent on making an impact in the UEFA Champions League. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Atletico Madrid have been impressive in recent weeks but will be up against one of the Serie A's best teams. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes