Inter Milan vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League features a match between two European giants this week as Inter Milan take on Xavi's Barcelona side in a Group C encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form under Xavi so far this season. The Catalan giants edged Mallorca to claim an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been in poor form in recent months. The Nerazzurri slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Inter Milan on the European stage and have won eight out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's two victories.

This fixture carries a special significance for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who became the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history with his goal against Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2019.

Barcelona's away victories against Inter Milan have been separated by a period of 60 years, with their previous two such place taking place in 2019 and 1959.

Inter Milan have lost six matches against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - the most against a single opponent in the competition.

Barcelona have suffered defeat in three of their last four UEFA Champions League matches away from home in the group stage - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 25 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan have suffered defeat in their last two home games in the UEFA Champions League and have suffered three such defeats in a row on only one occasion in the past in the competition.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have experienced a resurgence under Xavi and face a crucial litmus test this week. The Catalans failed to win despite an impressive showing against Bayern Munich and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Inter Milan have been shockingly poor this season and will need to address a few key injuries ahead of this game. Barcelona are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-3 Barcelona

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

