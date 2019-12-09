Inter Milan vs Barcelona preview, predicted XI, team news and more

The San Siro will be the venue of arguably the most marquee fixture of the Champions League matchday 6 as Inter Milan host Barcelona.

The visitors come into the game safe in the knowledge that their status as group winners is already confirmed. But for Inter, it is a case of win-or-bust; they would have to match or better Borussia Dortmund's result against Slavia Prague if they are to progress to the next round.

Both teams are genuine European heavyweights and are among the most in-form clubs on the continent, and there would be little to choose between them.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

This will be the 9th meeting between the two sides but rather surprisingly, Inter Milan have gotten the better of Barcelona on just one occasion.

That came in the semifinal first leg of the Champions League in 2010 when the Nerazzurri defeated the Catalans 3-1 before knocking them out on 3-2 aggregate victory en-route their treble win.

They have been paired together in each of the last two group stages, with Barcelona winning one and drawing the other of their clashes last season.

In total, the Blaugrana have beaten Inter Milan on five occasions, while three fixtures have ended in a stalemate.

Inter Milan form guide: DWWWW

Barcelona form guide: WWWWL

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Team News

Inter Milan team news

Antonio Conte has no new injury concerns to worry about, with the only absentees being Alexis Sanchez (tendon), Stefano Sensi (muscle tear), Nicolo Barella (knee) and Roberto Gagliardini (arch pain).

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez, Stefano Sensi, Nico Barella, Roberto Gagliardini

Suspensions: None

Barcelona team news

Coach Ernesto Valverde is still without the services of long-term absentees Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) and Jordi Alba (muscle), while Ansu Fati (knee) and Arthur (muscle) are recent additions to the treatment table.

Full-Back Nelson Semedo has been out for one month with a muscle injury, but is expected to be back to full fitness within the week.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Arthur

Doubtful: Nelson Semedo

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin; Cristiano Biraghi, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Borja Valero, Matteo Politano; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona Predicted XI: Neto; Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Match Prediction

As already indicated, Inter Milan need a result in this fixture more than Barcelona and as such, they would be going all out for a victory at the San Siro.

The fact that Dortmund are hosting Slavia Prague ostensibly means that only all three points would be enough for the Nerazzurri. And that is no mean feat considering the might of their opponents.

Barcelona have seen an upturn in fortunes of late after their poor start to the campaign. Their charge would be led by the madly in-form Lionel Messi who is coming into the fixture on the back of a 53rd career hat-trick against Real Mallorca.

The 32-year-old got into the record books on matchday 5 when he scored against Dortmund, making them the 34th different team he has scored against in the Champions League. He would be looking to make it 35 at the San Siro on Tuesday.

For all of his league dominance, Conte has a rather poor record in Cup competitions. And although Valverde might field a weakened team, Inter Milan would find it difficult to get anything from a Barcelona side who have winning ingrained into their DNA.

Verdict Inter 2-2 Barcelona