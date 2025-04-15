Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League features another set of knockout matches this week as Inter Milan take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday. Inter Milan edged their opponents to a 2-1 victory in the first leg and will look to seal an aggregate victory in front of their home crowd this week.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bavarian side played out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Cagliari by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a slight edge over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's three victories.

The last six matches played out between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League have witnessed three victories apiece for each side, with the home team winning only one game.

Bayern Munich have won all their four matches away from home against Inter Milan in European competitions and have won each of their three such games againt the Nerazzurri without conceding a single goal.

Inter Milan have progressed from 21 of their last 23 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League after winning the first leg.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich failed to make the most of their home advantage in the reverse fixture and now have a mountain to climb in this fixture. The Bavarians have a poor knockout record against Inter Milan and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Inter Milan can be lethal on their day and are a notoriously robust unit at home. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

