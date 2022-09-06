Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back with a massive fixture this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Inter Milan on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Bavarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan are in eighth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Nerazzurri suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of AC Milan over the weekend and have a point to prove in this match.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of seven matches that have been played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Inter Milan. Bayern Munich were poor on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Inter Milan form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Team News

Inter Milan need to be at their best

Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku, Dalbert, and Gabriel Brazao are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made progress with his recovery and will be available for selection.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Dalbert, Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have a good squad

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka has completed his recovery and is in line to make a substitute appearance this week. Bouna Sarr remains injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Light, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have managed only two points from their last two league games. The Bavarians have been fairly wasteful over the past month and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Inter Milan have a few defensive issues to resolve and cannot afford to slip up this week. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Bayern Munich

