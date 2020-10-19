Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to host to Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday at the San Siro in their UEFA Champions League clash.

Inter Milan prepare for this clash following a 2-1 loss to AC Milan in the Milan Derby on Saturday.

A brace from veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the Serie A victory for AC Milan, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scoring the consolation goal for Antonio Conte's side.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga action.

A penalty from Germany international Jonas Hofmann for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by a strike from Wout Weghorst as spoils were shared.

Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach have not played against each other in an official fixture.

Advertisement

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-D

Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Inter Milan have to deal with a few issues. Veteran full-back Ashley Young, goalkeeper Ionut Radu, midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan, as well as Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar all tested positive for coronavirus, and it remains to be seen whether they are available in time for the clash.

Uruguay international Matias Vecino and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez are likely to miss this game due to injuries.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Ashley Young, Ionut Radu, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Milan Skriniar, Alexis Sanchez

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without young forward Julio Villalba, defender Louis Bayer, Austria international Valentino Lazaro, Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes and key midfielder Denis Zakaria, who are all out with injury problems.

Injured: Julio Villalba, Louis Bayer, Valentino Lazaro, Laszlo Benes, Denis Zakaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Aleksandar Kolarov, Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Inter Milan will be disappointed with the Milan Derby result, and Antonio Conte will be desperate to get his team back on a winning track. Striker Romelu Lukaku has begun well once more, and the Belgian will be crucial if Inter Milan are to be successful in this encounter.

Advertisement

Borussia Monchengladbach have impressed under manager Marco Rose. The frontline of Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram was in fine form last season, and will need to be at their very best once more if they are to trouble Inter on Wednesday.

A close match is expected, but Inter Milan should have what it takes to edge past Borussia Monchengladbach in this Champions League encounter.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Also Read: Reports: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Leeds United sensation Kalvin Phillips