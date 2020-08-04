Inter Milan vs Getafe: 3 talking points ahead of kick-off | Europa League 2019-20

Having only wrapped up a long and arduous campaign in the Serie A last week, Inter Milan have no time to catch a breather as it resumes their bid for Europa League success on Wednesday against Getafe in the last-16.

As you might know, this is going to be a one-legged tie in Germany's neutral venue of Veltins-Arena, so there's virtually no room for error.

Given the contrasting form of the teams post restart, the Nerazzurri have the winds firmly in their sails, but Getafe have proved to be no pushovers in Europe this season either having beaten Ajax the last time out.

So with that and much more, here are the story lines to watch out in the clash.

Getafe's post-lockdown hangover to continue?

Getafe's season has gone completely off the rails since June

Getafe was one of the surprise packages of the season during the first half of the campaign, primed to finish within the league's top-four and also one of the dark horses in Europe, having ousted the mighty Ajax.

Four months in, and it all looks like a distant memory.

Ever since the 2019/20 campaign restarted after the pandemic-enforced hiatus, Getafe has been a completely different beast, sloppy and toothless.

A run just one win in the last 11 games of La Liga led to the Azulones dropping not only out of Champions League spots but out of European contention entirely, and also drew a blank in six games in this period.

In normal circumstances, this would've been an interesting duel over two legs, but after everything that has unfolded in the last few weeks, Getafe's chances of fancying another upset look bleak.

#2 All eyes on Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has conjured his best form for Inter Milan after the restart.

The rumor mill is bursting at the seams with reports of Sanchez all set to make his move to Inter Milan permanent after the match on Wednesday, ending his Manchester United nightmare once and for all.

"Coming to Inter was like falling in love with football again," remarked the Chilean recently, and his performances after the lockdown certainly reflect his feelings.

Inter and Manchester United are now close to find an agreement for Alexis Sanchez. Inter will buy him on a permanent deal. Last details to be completed soon. Personal terms already agreed. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

He bounced back from his tendon injury in the most emphatic way possible, shouldering the responsibility of Inter Milan's attacking threat with aplomb and also helping the side finish the domestic campaign strongly.

Seven of his nine assists in this calendar year have come since June, and so have three of his four strikes as Sanchez is slowly getting back to his old self that once took Premier League by storm, and the best way to mark his permanent switch would be with another blinder for the Nerazzurri against Getafe.

#3 Conte's last hurrah with Inter Milan?

The Europa League is Conte's last chance at some glory wit Inter Milan before leaving, if he indeed is.

Despite guiding Inter Milan to its highest position as well as highest points tally since 2011, Antonio Conte's future at the club looks uncertain.

His post-match interview after the league's conclusion last weekend revealed all's not well between him and the board.

“There’s no recognition of the work I’ve done, and I’ve found very little protection from the club. None whatsoever. There will be things to discuss with the president, but he’s in China right now," lamented Conte, who's now rumored to be leaving in the summer.

🔵 Antonio Conte likely to leave Inter Milan at the end of the season, according to Sky Italy. The number one choice to replace him is Massimiliano Allegri. — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) August 2, 2020

He certainly fell agonizingly short of the title after failing to capitalize on Juventus' poor form, but the ex-Chelsea boss, nonetheless, oversaw a highly successful campaign and going all the way in the Europa League with Inter Milan might help soothe ties with the club's hierarchy.