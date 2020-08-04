Inter Milan resume their UEFA Europa League campaign with a thrilling knockout style Round-of-16 fixture against Getafe. The match will take place at the Arena AufSchalke, the home ground of FC Schalke 04, on Wednesday night.

Inter Milan are one of the strong favourites to win the competition this season and will look to make light work of their opponents in this single-leg fixture. They have been in top form since the return of football in Italy and concluded their Serie A campaign with a second-place finish.

Inter Milan have a rich history in European competitions, winning two European Cups, a Champions League title and three UEFA Cups so far. They will be looking to add the Europa League title to their cabinet as well.

Getafe, on the other hand, are just making their third European appearance this term and will head into the competition with a six-game winless streak.

So, as the UEFA Europa League marks its return after four long months, let us take a look at what to expect from this exciting matchup between Inter Milan and Getafe.

Inter Milan vs Getafe Head-to-Head

There is not much to report in this section ahead of the fixture as these sides have never faced each other in official competitions. Getafe have never even faced an Italian side in UEFA competitions.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have gone up against their fair share of Spanish opponents in UEFA competitions and boast a decent record of 12 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws against them.

In their respective domestic leagues, the clubs have been very solid defensively with Getafe having the fourth-best defensive record in La Liga with 37 goals conceded and Inter Milan having the best defensive record in Serie A, having conceded 36 goals.

In attack, the clubs have enjoyed contrasting fortunes with Getafe only scoring 43 goals and Inter Milan bagging almost twice the tally at 81 goals.

Inter Milan have only lost once since the resumption of football while Getafe have lost five and only managed a single win in the same period. It is, therefore, Antonio Conte's men who boast a better form heading into the fixture.

Inter Milan vs Getafe form guide

Inter Milan form: W-W-W-D-D-W

Getafe form: L-L-D-L-D-L

Inter Milan vs Getafe Team News

Inter Milan:

Antonio Conte will be hoping for goals in the game from Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan will be without the services of Matias Vecino, who is likely to remain sidelined until late September on account of a knee injury. Lucien Agoumé has been named in the squad in place of the Uruguayan midfielder.

Stefano Sensi, who has not made an appearance for the club since January, rejoined training just last week but remains a doubt for the fixture.

Lautaro Martinez served a one-match suspension in Inter Milan's previous Europa League fixture and will be available for selection against Getafe. It is expected that he will be joined by their top-scorer Romelu Lukaku in the attack.

Alexis Sanchez has been in fine form since the restart but is expected to be called from the bench in the second half of the game.

Injuries: Matias Vecino (knee)

Doubtful: Stefano Seni (thigh)

Suspensions: None

Getafe:

For Getafe, centre back Erick Cabaco, a January signing, will be unavailable as he's not registered to play in the competition. Meanwhile, Peter Etebo's contract will not be extended by Getafe and as a result, the player is currently stuck in Nigeria and will not feature in the competition.

Apart from that, Jose Bordalas has everyone else at his disposal, and it is expected that he will field the same squad that secured an eighth-place finish in La Liga this season.

Injuries: Filip Manojlović (back)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Ineligible: Erik Cabaco

Inter Milan vs Getafe Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Roberto Gagliardini, Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, David Timor, Mathías Olivera; Nemanja Maksimović, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Marc Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina.

Inter Milan vs Getafe Prediction

Inter Milan have been the second-highest goalscorers in Serie A this season, with their tally of 81 goals beaten by Atalanta's 98. It is expected that Lukaku and Martinez will combine effectively in the final third for the Milan club.

Meanwhile, Getafe are a solid defensive side and can frustrate Inter Milan attackers with their ability to hold their line and their effective man-marking.

With so much at stake, this game might pan out to be a closely-fought affair in which both sides may not be able to generate a lot of chances. In the battle of two defensive powerhouses, the one with the better backline will prevail.

Final Verdict: Inter Milan 2-0 Getafe