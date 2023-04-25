Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The Coppa Italia returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important semifinal fixture at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Empoli by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against Inter Milan and have won 116 out of the 262 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 81 victories.

In the last 22 matches in the Serie A, Juventus have picked up 49 points - only Napoli have a better record in the league during this period.

Inter Milan have won only two out of their last 10 matches in all competitions and have dropped 14 points in their last six games in the Serie A.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last three matches against Inter Milan in all competitions and have managed to keep a clean sheet in two of these games.

After a run of seven victories in eight matches in all competitions, Juventus are winless in their last three games and have lost both of their Serie A games during this period.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have stepped up to the plate under Massimiliano Allegri but have stuttered in recent weeks. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Milan have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Juventus have been the better team this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

