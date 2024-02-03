Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

League leaders Inter Milan will entertain arch-rivals Juventus at the San Siro in a top-of-the-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% start to 2024, recording five wins on the trot, and will look to continue that form in this edition of Derby d'Italia. They lifted the Supercoppa Italiana title last week, defeating Napoli 1-0, and continued the winning run with a 1-0 away win over Fiorentina on Sunday. Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal in both games.

The visitors have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the year, recording five wins in six games. They saw their winning run across all competitions end after seven games last week when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by 19th-placed Empoli.

Arkadiusz Milik was sent off in the 18th minute, leaving them with 10 men for the majority of the match. Dušan Vlahović broke the deadlock in the 50th minute but Empoli made the most of their numerical advantage and restored parity through Tommaso Baldanzi's 70th-minute strike.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 250 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment, with 112 wins. The hosts have 76 wins to their name and 62 meetings between them have ended in draws.

Juventus secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 3-0. They have been winless in the three meetings since, losing 2-1 in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and playing a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at home in November.

Inter Milan have won their last five home games in the Serie A. They have kept four clean sheets in that period, conceding just once and scoring 11 goals.

Seven of the last eight league meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

I Nerazzurri have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 23 games since October, with that loss coming at home in the Coppa Italia against Bologna. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in the Serie A this season, with that loss coming at home against Sassuolo. They have won 12 of their 15 league games since.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolò Barella are back in the squad after serving suspensions last week, strengthening Inter's squad for this crucial match. Former Juventus wingback Juan Cuadrado is set to be the only absentee for head coach Simone Inzaghi in this match.

I Bianconeri have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions, recording 15 wins. They have lost just one of their last six away meetings against the hosts in the Serie A, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be without Arkadiusz Milik due to a suspension while Adrien Rabiot is back in training and is in contention to start. Federico Chiesa faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams, another closely contested match seems to be on the cards. Inter's current home form and better squad health will be an advantage here and they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes

