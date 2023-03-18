Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

It's derby day in Serie A as fierce rivals Inter Milan and Juventus are set to lock horns at the San Siro on Sunday.

The two teams head into this edition of the Derby d'Italia having booked their places in the quarter-finals of European competitions.

Inter Milan will meet Benfica in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus will meet Sporting in the UEFA Europa League.

The hosts fell to a shock 2-1 away defeat against Spezia in their previous league outing, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the consolation goal from the penalty spot. It was their second defeat in three games, and as a result, only one point separates them from third-placed Lazio.

Juventus bounced back from their 1-0 defeat against Roma with an impressive 4-2 win over Sampdoria last time around. Adrien Rabiot bagged a brace in that win while Gleison Bremer and Matías Soulé added the other two goals.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 247th edition of the Derby d'Italia in competitive games. Juventus have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 111 wins. Inter Milan have 75 wins to their name while 60 games have ended in draws.

Juventus recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November, which was their first win against their eastern rivals in five games.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams at the San Siro have produced over 2.5 goals.

They met four times across all competitions in 2022, with three games going the hosts' way and Juventus recording one win.

Juventus have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions, failing to score in just one game in that period. Inter, on the other hand, have suffered two defeats in their last four games, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Just two of Inter's last 11 games have seen over 2.5 goals. Juventus, meanwhile, have seen over 2.5 goals in four games in that period.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

While the Nerazzurri have struggled in their recent games, they have an impressive home record, winning all but one of their games at the San Siro since October. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The Old Lady have a good away record this term. They have won four of their last five away games while keeping clean sheets in these games as well. They have been the second-best side in their recent meetings against Inter and have picked up just one win in their last four trips to the San Siro.

As we head into the international break after this match, we expect both Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri to field a strong squad. Derby games are contested fiercely between the two teams and considering their current form, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Juventus

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adrien Rabiot to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes