Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to play host to Juventus at the San Siro on Tuesday for the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento yesterday in Serie A. An own goal from attacker Riccardo Improta, a brace from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez ensured victory for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria 2-0 on Saturday in Serie A. Goals from Italy international Federico Chiesa and Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey sealed the deal for Andrea Pirlo's Juventus.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost eight and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Juventus 2-0. Goals from former Juventus midfielder and Chile international Arturo Vidal and Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella secured the win for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan vs Juventus Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino and experienced full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio, who are both injured. Star striker Romelu Lukaku and talented young full-back Achraf Hakimi are suspended.

Injured: Matias Vecino, Danilo D'Ambrosio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be unable to call upon the services of Argentina international Paulo Dybala, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Inter Milan will be without star striker Romelu Lukaku and key full-back Achraf Hakimi for this game, which could prove to be a problem. In the absence of Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez will have step up, while Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez could prove to be crucial as well.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in the league this season. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to the talisman for the club, while players like Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey are enjoying good seasons as well.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Inter Milan 0-0 Juventus

