Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan host Juventus in a highly-anticipated Serie A clash at the San Siro on Sunday night.

Antonio Conte's side have the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the defending champions with a win in this game.

With a game in hand, Juventus are four points behind Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. That means that a slip-up from Inter in this game could prove costly in the larger context of the title race.

The two sides are in contrasting form in Serie A heading into this game. Inter Milan have picked up just one point in their last two matches, while Juventus have won three in a row.

Last weekend, Inter drew 2-2 with AS Roma, but would have been annoyed by conceding the late Gianluca Mancini equalizer.

In the week, they progressed in the Coppa Italia by beating Fiorentina 2-1. Conte will want to use that positive result to build some winning momentum.

Juve have been a different team in the four games since their 3-0 thrashing at home at the hands of Fiorentina.

They have posted comfortable league wins over Udinese, AC Milan and Sassuolo since, while also beating Genoa 3-2 to progress in the Coppa Italia.

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In the last 35 matches between the two sides, Juventus hold a clear edge. Juve have won 17, lost 10 and drawn eight of those games.

Inter Milan form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Inter Milan vs Juventus Team News

Inter Milan

Inter are missing a few squad players, with Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matias Vecino and Andrea Pinamonti ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Juventus will be without Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt and Juan Cuadrado, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Paulo Dybala is also injured, and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt

Inter Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have built up a head of steam recently, and have beaten some strong opposition in the process. Inter have struggled in their last few games and are not as confidence as Juve going into this game.

We are predicting a narrow win for Pirlo's side on Sunday.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus