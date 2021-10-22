Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Juventus at San Siro on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Yuriy Vernydub's Sheriff in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from experienced striker Edin Dzeko, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij ensured victory for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Luxembourg international Sebastien Thill scored the consolation goal for Sheriff.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Sergei Semak's Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A late second-half goal from Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost eight and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Inter Milan 3-2. A brace from Colombia international Juan Cuadrado and a goal from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo secured the win for Juventus, who had Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur sent off in the second-half.

An penalty from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and an own goal from veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini proved to be a mere consolation for Inter Milan, who had Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic sent off late in the second-half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-W-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan vs Juventus Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could be without Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano New contracts soon for Argentinian players in Serie A. Inter will announce new five years deal for Lautaro Martinez [no release clause], Juventus have an agreement in place for Paulo Dybala’s contract extension. 🇦🇷🤝 #transfers Just matter of time for official statements. New contracts soon for Argentinian players in Serie A. Inter will announce new five years deal for Lautaro Martinez [no release clause], Juventus have an agreement in place for Paulo Dybala’s contract extension. 🇦🇷🤝 #transfersJust matter of time for official statements. https://t.co/CQOGk3lf3i

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernandeschi, Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 3rd in the league table, and will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Lazio in Serie A. They have assembled a good squad and should be in and around the title race this season as they seek to retain the Serie A trophy.

Juventus, on the other hand, endured a slow start to their league campaign. Now though, they are slowly catching up, and have won their last four league games and sit 7th in the table. Allegri's men are also gunning for the league title, although they are already 10 points behind league leaders Napoli.

It is hard to separate the two sides, with either team capable of producing a result. Allegri is a wily operator though, and might just prove to be the difference.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus

