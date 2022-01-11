Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Supercoppa Italiana 2021

Serie A champions Inter Milan square off against Coppa Italia winners Juventus in the 2021 Supercoppa Italiana at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan, currently at the top of the Serie A standings, kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Juventus consolidated their fifth place in the league standings with a thrilling 4-3 win at Roma, scoring three goals in seven minutes to complete a memorable comeback.

Juventus have won the trophy a record nine times so far and regained the title last year after losing it to Lazio in 2019. Inter's last tasted success in the competition in 2010.

Historically, Serie A winners have done well in the competition, so the hosts will be fancying their chances of overcoming Juventus, who are making their 10th consecutive appearance here.

Premier Sports @PremierSportsTV A Wednesday Night treat in store for Calcio fans!



Inter Milan Juventus

Supercoppa Italiana

8pm

Premier Sports 1



Inter Milan Juventus Supercoppa Italiana 8pm Premier Sports 1

Inter Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

This will be the 257th edition of the Derby d'Italia. Juventus hold the upper hand against their Milan-based rivals and lead 114-78 in wins while the spoils have been shared 64 in this fixture.

They have met just once previously in the Supercoppa Italiana, with Inter recording a 1-0 win in the 2005 edition. They last met in Serie A action at the San Siro in October, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Juventus form guide (Serie A): W-D-W-W-D

Inter Milan vs Juventus Team News

Inter Milan

There are no reported injury concerns for the club, and all players who tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to training. Hakan Calhanoglu will return from a one-game suspension.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | REWIND



Not long until

Check out these goals and get your voices warmed up



#SupercoppaFrecciarossa

| REWINDNot long until #InterJuventus Check out these goals and get your voices warmed up ⏪ | REWIND Not long until #InterJuventus 🔜Check out these goals and get your voices warmed up 📣#SupercoppaFrecciarossahttps://t.co/yWX6Zsm2xM

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Juventus won't be able to count upon the services of Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Danilo for the game while Alex Sandro is a doubt.

Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt are suspended, with the Colombian defender picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and De Ligt booked twice against Roma.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Danilo

Doubtful: Alex Sandro

Suspended: Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt

Inter Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

Inter Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Inter Milan have nine wins in their last 10 games, with their only loss coming to Real Madrid in the Champions League. They last faced a defeat against an Italian opponent in October and are unbeaten at the San Siro since September.

Juventus are also unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions but will be without key players heading into this game. The encounter between the two sides always makes for an interesting watch and with both of them in great form, it is expected to be a closely contested affair.

We predict the Nerazzurri will overcome the Bianconeri, with Calhanoglu and Dzeko expected to play a major role here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus

