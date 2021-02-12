Inter Milan vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to play host to Lazio on Sunday at the San Siro for their latest Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina last Saturday in their most recent Serie A game. Goals from Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella and Croatian forward Ivan Perisic secured the win for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

Lazio, on the other hand, beat Eusebio Di Francesco's Cagliari 1-0 on Monday in the Serie A. A second-half goal from star striker Ciro Immobile sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the advantage. They have won 16 games, lost 12 and drawn five.

💪 | ALTOGETHER#InterFans, on Sunday we are back in action for #InterLazio: we need all of your support ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/qtuHVlVQd8 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 10, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan ahead in the first-half, but a goal from Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for Lazio ensured that the spoils were shared. Lazio had striker Ciro Immobile sent off in the second-half, with Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi getting his marching orders a little later.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Lazio Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan could be without Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known injury issues and manager Antonio Conte is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arturo Vidal

Suspended: None

Lazio

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Danilo Cataldi.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Thomas Strakosha

Doubtful: Danilo Cataldi

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Lazio Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina, Mateo Musacchio, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Inter Milan are 2nd in the league table, two points behind AC Milan. Antonio Conte's men have been impressive this season, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku leading the line well. Midfielder Nicolo Barella has been in fine form, while full-back Achraf Hakimi is proving to be a shrewd acquisition by the club.

Lazio, on the other hand, have one of the best strikers in the league in Ciro Immobile. In midfield they boast of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto, two players who have been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world. They are currently 5th in the league table, and are in frightening form coming into this game.

Advertisement

🦅 Ciro Immobile has now scored 19 goals in 24 games for Lazio in all competitions this season 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/3cSmekz9nd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 8, 2021

Inter Milan have been one of the best teams in Serie A this season, while Lazio have done well recently. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract a source of worry for Juventus: Reports