Inter Milan vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football is back in action with another round of friendlies this week as Monaco lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an intriguing clash at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Preview

Monaco finished in third place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side eased past Portimonense by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, secured a second-placed finish in the Serie A league table and narrowly lost out on the Scudetto to their local rivals AC Milan. The Nerazzurri thrashed Lugano by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Monaco and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams, with the only other game ending in a draw.

Inter Milan lost out on the Serie A title by a narrow two-point margin last season and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour.

The Nerazzurri scored an impressive 84 goals in their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - the most of any team in the competition and 15 goals more than reigning champions AC Milan.

Inter Milan also had the highest goal difference of any team in the Serie A last season and conceded only 32 goals over the course of the season.

Monaco were unbeaten in their last five matches of the Ligue 1 season and have been in impressive form in recent weeks.

Monaco won 20 of their 38 matches in the French top flight last season and suffered nine defeats and nine draws apiece in the process.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to reclaim their Serie A crown next season. Lautaro Martinez was ruthless against Lugano last week and will look to make his mark yet again in this fixture.

Monaco can pack a punch on their day and pulled off an admirable comeback in Ligue 1 last season. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 Monaco

Inter Milan vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

