Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with an impressive Napoli outfit in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues at the moment. The Neapolitan outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lille in a friendly last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Nerazzurri edged Sassuolo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Napoli and have won 68 out of the 152 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 46 victories.

After a run of only two home victories in seven matches against Napoli at the San Siro, Inter Milan have won each of their last four home league games against the Neapolitans.

Inter Milan have won the most home games against Napoli in the Serie A, scoring an impressive 143 goals in their 50 such victories.

Inter Milan have not played out a draw in their last 24 matches in the Serie A - the second-longest such streak in the competition after Juventus' run of 38 games between 2016 and 2017.

Inter Milan and Napoli scored at least three goals in eight Serie A matches at home in 2022 - more than any other team in the competition.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been in excellent form this season and are the frontrunners to win the league title. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been revelations this season and will look to prove their mettle this week.

Inter Milan have a good squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to make their mark on the title race. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Napoli

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes