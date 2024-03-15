Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

League leaders Inter Milan will entertain reigning champions Napoli at San Siro in Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams were eliminated from the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Spanish teams in midweek. The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss in the penalty shootout against Atletico Madrid, while the visitors lost 4-2 on aggregate to Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Inter have enjoyed a 100% record in Serie A in 2024 and recorded a 1-0 away win over Bologna last week. Defenders Yann Aurel Bisseck and Alessandro Bastoni combined in the 37th minute, as Bisseck headed in the only goal of the match.

Napoli have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in Serie A and were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino last week. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 61st-minute opener was canceled out by Antonio Sanabria just three minutes later, as they played their eighth stalemate of the league campaign.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked 175 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, leading 81-52 in wins and 42 games ending in draws.

The hosts have a 100% record against the visitors in their two meetings this season, recording a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in December and defeating them 1-0 in the Supercoppa Italia final in January.

Napoli have suffered five consecutive losses in away games in Serie A against the hosts, failing to score in four games.

Inter Milan have registered nine consecutive wins at home in Serie A, keeping seven clean sheets.

The hosts have the best attacking and defensive records in Serie A this season, scoring 70 goals while conceding just 13 goals in 28 games.

Inter have kept three clean sheets in their last four meetings against the visitors.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction

The Nerazzurri saw their 100% record in 2024 end in the Champions League on Wednesday, suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. They will look to bounce back with a win in this match. They are on a nine-game winning streak at home in Serie A and, having won five home games on the trot against the visitors, they are strong favorites.

Simone Inzaghi is not expected to risk Carlos Augusto in this match after the wing-back missed the match against Atletico Madrid with a minor injury. There are no team news updates for them in this crucial match.

The Partenopei are winless in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece while conceding four. They have just one win in their last nine away games in all competitions, failing to score in five games in that period while conceding 16 goals.

They have scored just two goals in their last six away meetings against Inter, suffering five losses, and might struggle here. Victor Osimhen picked up a muscle strain against Barcelona in the Champions League and is a major doubt.

Considering Inter's home advantage in this fixture and 22-game unbeaten run in Serie A, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Napoli

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes