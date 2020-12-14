Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

A blockbuster Serie A clash takes place on Wednesday night as Inter Milan host Napoli at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri are three points behind rivals AC Milan in second place, while Napoli are just a further point behind; their 23 points enough for third place.

A win for either side would secure their place in the title race, with the loser losing ground as Juventus keep their chase alive.

Inter Milan bounced back from their European exit after their 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk with a 3-1 win away to Cagliari.

The Nerazzurri trailed for 77 minutes before goals from Nico Barella, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku gave them a much-needed win.

In contrast, Napoli's 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad ensured they topped Group F of the UEFA Europa League.

It was an important result, as Sociedad drew Manchester United in the knockout stages, while Napoli were paired off against Granada.

The Partenopei followed their European group finale up with a comeback 2-1 win at home to Sampdoria.

Substitutes Hirving Lozano and Andrea Petagna's goals ensured Rino Gattuso's men won the first Serie A game at the newly-named Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have won three of their last 10 games against Napoli, with the southern Italians picking up four wins and three draws in that time. Inter did the league double over Napoli last season, winning 3-1 away in January this year before a 2-0 win at home in July.

Napoli did have some measure of revenge in last season's Coppa Italia semi-final, defeating the Nerazzurri 1-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza before a 1-1 draw at home ensured they went through 2-1 on aggregate.

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Napoli form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Inter Milan vs Napoli Team News

Inter Milan

👊 | FIGHTING SPIRIT



Inter have found the net nine times in the final 15 minutes of matches during the 2020/21 @SerieA_EN season, more than any other side.#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/lJZpzQmO7G — Inter (@Inter_en) December 14, 2020

Inter Milan saw Achraf Hakimi limp off against Cagliari, with the extent of the Moroccan fullback's injury yet to be fully assessed. He's set to miss the game against Napoli in all likelihood.

Matias Vecino and Arturo Vidal are injured. Antonio Conte may opt to drop Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez from his lineup after they played against Cagliari.

Injured: Matias Vecino, Arturo Vidal

Doubtful: Achraf Hakimi

Suspended: None

Napoli

Gennaro Gattuso welcomed Kevin Malcuit back into the fold against Sampdoria, with the defender on the bench. Victor Osimhen is the only injured player in Gattuso's squad, with the forward still recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Hirving Lozano's impact against Sampdoria is sure to result in a start against Inter, with Tiemoue Bakayoko also likely to start in the centre of the park.

Injured: Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction

With both sides in good form in the league, it's anyone's guess as to how this game will play out. Antonio Conte's men copped plenty of criticism after their UEFA Champions League exit, but now they can focus on the league.

Romelu Lukaku is likely to be amongst the goals, and with Chucky Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne also in good form, we could expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Napoli.