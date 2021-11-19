Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. A first-half penalty from Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for Inter Milan was cancelled out by an own goal from Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij for AC Milan.

Napoli, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in the league. A first-half goal from Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone for Hellas Verona was cancelled out by a goal from right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo for Napoli. Hellas Verona had midfielder Daniel Bessa and Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic sent off in the second-half.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Inter Milan have won 12 games, lost 13 and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half own goal from Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for Napoli was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-L

Napoli form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

Inter Milan vs Napoli Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij, young star Alessandro Bastoni and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni, Edin Dzeko, Alexis Sanchez, Stefan de Vrij

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli could be without German midfielder Diego Demme. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diego Demme

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli “MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 3rd in Serie A, seven points behind league leaders Napoli. Credit must be given to manager Simone Inzaghi for the work he has done so far, especially given the fact that Inter Milan sold two important players in the summer in the form of Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli, on the other hand, are the surprise league leaders. They are yet to lose a game in Serie A this season, and have been the beneficiaries for some excellent displays from stars like Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Napoli

Edited by Abhinav Anand