Inter Milan vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th June | Club Friendlies 2022 

Inter Milan will face Olympique Lyon at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in a friendly on Saturday.

The Serie A giants enjoyed a solid campaign last season, giving city rivals and eventual champions AC Milan a tough test in the title race. They finished second in the standings, picking up 84 points from 38 games, their second-highest points tally in well over a decade.

Inter have strengthened this summer with the return of Romelu Lukaku on loanand t he arrival of free agents Andre Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, giving the Nerazzurri a new dynamic ahead of the new season. The weekend game will mark their fourth and penultimate preseason outing before they kick off their league campaign against Lecce next month.

Lyon, meanwhile, failed to impress in Ligue 1 last season, struggling to get going till the final lap of the season. They ended the campaign in eighth place with 61 points from 38 games, their lowest league finish in over 25 years.

Les Gones have brought in a few new faces this summer, including the re-signing of Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso as free agents five years after the duo had left the club.

Their trip to Italy this weekend will mark their final preseason outing, so they'll look to round things up on a positive note.

Inter Milan vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Inter and Olympique. The hosts have won two of those games, while Lyon have one once. Their other meeting ended in draws.

The Italian outfit are unbeaten in three straight games in this fixture.

Seven of Les Gones' ten league defeats last season came away from home..

The Nerazzurri were the most prolific team in the Serie A last season, scoring 84 times.

Lyon conceded 51 league goals last season, their highest tally in over a decade.

Only AC Milan and Napoli conceded fewer league goals than Inter last season.

Inter Milan vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Inter closed out their previous campaign strongly, losing just one of their final 17 games across competitions. They are, however, winless in their last two preseason outings and will look to return to winning ways ahead of their season opener.

Lyon, meanwhile, have lost three of their last five friendlies and could lose here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Olympique Lyon.

Inter Milan vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in eight of Inter's last ten games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the French club's last ten outings have produced more than 2.5 goals).

