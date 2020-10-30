Inter Milan vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to host Parma at the San Siro on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession and playing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan were unable to find the back of the net.

Parma, on the other hand, beat Pescara 3-1 in the third round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

A brace from former Inter Milan attacker Yann Karamoh and a goal from young Italian attacker Andrea Adorante secured the win for Fabio Liverani's side. Defender Mardochee Nzita scored the consolation goal for Pescara.

Inter Milan vs Parma Head-to-Head

In 22 previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Inter Milan triumphing 2-1 over Parma. Goals from Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij and young Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni sealed the victory for Inter Milan, who had reserve goalkeeper Tommaso Berni sent off.

Former Arsenal attacker Gervinho scored the goal for Parma, who had veteran midfielder Juraj Kucka sent off.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L-W

Parma form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-L-D

Inter Milan vs Parma Team News

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will be unable to count on Uruguay international Matias Vecino, who is out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, while midfielder Stefano Sensi is suspended.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Alexis Sanchez

Suspended: Stefano Sensi

Meanwhile, Parma will be without Argentine midfielder Juan Francisco Brunetta and striker Roberto Inglese, who have both tested positive for coronavirus. There remain doubts over the availability of young Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila and French full-back Vincent Laurini.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Valentin Mihaila, Vincent Laurini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Francisco Brunetta, Roberto Inglese

Inter Milan vs Parma Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Parma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luigi Sepe, Alberto Grassi, Simone Iacoponi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Giuseppe Pezzella, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Juraj Kucka, Jasmin Kurtic, Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius

Inter Milan vs Parma Prediction

Inter Milan are seen as primary contenders for the Serie A title, and manager Antonio Conte will want to take advantage of Juventus' inconsistent form under Andrea Pirlo. However, Inter Milan have also suffered from inconsistency, and will have to at their very best against Parma.

Parma, on the other hand, have won one of their first five league games. Experienced players like Portugal international Bruno Alves and attacker Gervinho will have to ensure that their subdued start does not become the norm this season.

Inter Milan will be keen to make a mark in the league, having invested heavily since Antonio Conte has been in charge. They should be able to get past Parma by at least a two-goal margin on Saturday.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Parma

