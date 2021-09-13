Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Real Madrid at the San Siro on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Roberto D'Aversa's Sampdoria in Serie A. Goals from left-back Federico Dimarco and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan was cancelled out by goals from experienced Japanese centre-back Maya Yoshida and left-back Tommaso Augello for Sampdoria.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo 5-2 in La Liga. A hat-trick from superstar French striker Karim Benzema and second-half goals from Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior and young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga sealed the deal for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

First-half goals from striker Santi Mina and Argentine winger Franco Cervi proved to be a mere consolation for Celta Vigo.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Inter Milan have won five games, lost five and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in the Champions League last year, with Real Madrid beating Inter Milan 2-0. A first-half penalty from Belgian winger Eden Hazard and a second-half own goal from right-back Achraf Hakimi secured the win for Real Madrid. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal was sent off for Inter Milan in the first-half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan could be without centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alessandro Bastoni

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could be without a few players. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, Welsh winger Gareth Bale,German midfielder Toni Kroos and left-backs Ferland Mendy and Marcelo.

Austrian defender David Alaba and Serbian striker Luka Jovic have been named in the squad but it remains to be seen whether they are given minutes after missing the game against Celta Vigo.

Injured: Ferland Mendy, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos

Doubtful: Luka Jovic, David Alaba

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, Miguel Gutierrez, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Prediction

Inter Milan won the Serie A last season, and have enjoyed a good start this time around. They will be without last season's superstars in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, but in the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella the club has two genuinely exciting talents.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, continue to rely on Karim Benzema to make an impact. Benzema does not disappoint often, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will hope that Eden Hazard provides him with adequate support this season. Eduardo Camavinga has enjoyed an excellent start to his Real Madrid career.

A close match is on the cards, and it is hard to separate the two sides.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Real Madrid

