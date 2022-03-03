Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th March 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with a struggling Salernitana side in an important clash at the San Siro on Friday.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Preview

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the Italian top flight so far. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch against a particularly formidable opponent.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have fallen behind in the Serie A title race. The Nerazzurri played out a 0-0 draw against arch-rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia earlier this week and will need to achieve a better result in what should be a winnable game for the reigning champions.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Salernitana and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Salernitana's two victories.

The two teams have never played out a draw against each other in the history of the Serie A.

Inter Milan have won their last two home matches against Salernitana in the top flight, with the previous such encounter taking place over 23 years ago.

Inter Milan have won 10 out of their last 12 matches played against teams in the lower half of the Serie A table and have a better record against these teams than any other side in the competition.

Salernitana have achieved a draw in each of their last four matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition.

Inter Milan have lost their last two home games in the Serie A and have not lose three consecutive matches at the San Siro in over two years.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

Inter Milan have been surprisingly inconsistent over the past month and cannot afford a string of poor results at this stage of their campaign. The reigning Italian champions are only two points behind Napoli and AC Milan with a game in hand and will look to reclaim their place at the top of the league table.

Salernitana are struggling in the Serie A at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Salernitana

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Lautaro Martinez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Inter Milan to score first: YES

