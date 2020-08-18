Inter Milan roared into the final of the 2019-20 Europa League after an emphatic 5-0 win over hapless Shakhtar Donetsk in Dusseldorf's Esprit Arena.

A brace each from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukau either side of Danilo D'Ambrosio's strike put the Nerazzurri into their first European final since 2010.

On Friday, we'll be back contesting a European final for the first time in ten years!



A look back at how we progressed

The Miners, who've had a good run in the competition themselves, were kept at arm's length by some solid defending from Inter Milan as they exit the competition on a whimper.

Whereas for Antonio Conte and co., it's Sevilla up next in Friday's showpiece clash in Cologne which promises to be an absolute cracker. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the match:

Five Hits and Flops in Inter Milan' 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk:

Hit: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez combined well with Romelu Lukaku, assisting him once while netting twice himself.

It hadn't been a memorable return to action from the lockdown for Lautaro Martinez.

Having improved manifold under the tutelage of Antonio Conte this season, the Argentine appeared to have run out of steam during the home stretch of Serie A but after two strikes against Shakhtar Donetsk, it's safe to infer that he's peaking again.

Lautaro Martinez's #UEL game by numbers for Inter vs. Shakhtar:



100% shot accuracy

33 touches

4 take-ons completed

4 shots on target

2 goals

2 tackles won

2 chances created

1 assist



Blossoming alongside Lukaku. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/6OstSgTrDG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2020

Martinez looked sharp and back at his rip-roaring best. He opened the scoring for Inter Milan by clinically latching onto to Nicolo Barella's cross. He then netted his second with a delicate finish from a tight angle to truly mark his return to form just in time ahead of the showpiece clash with Sevilla.

Flop: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Andriy Pyatov was quashed underneath a barrage of goals from Inter Milan.

The last remnant of the Shakhtar team which won the UEFA Cup in 2009, Andriy Pyatov has had remarkable longevity but, perhaps that's the only plus point about him.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian came a cropper against Inter Milan. He produced a sloppy clearance which allowed Inter Milan to strike first before he was subjected to bombardment in the second stanza.

The 5-0 Inter gave to Shakhtar is the largest result ever in a semifinal in the history of Europa League — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 17, 2020

He wasn't at fault for any of the four goals in that period but, Pyatov didn't do much about them either, being easily beaten by the Nerazzurri as the scoreline kept widening.