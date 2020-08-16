Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

In the second fixture of the semi-final stage of the 2019-20 Europa League campaign, Italian giants Inter Milan come up against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Italians came agonizingly close to winning the Serie A title this season, ultimately falling short by just one point to eventual champions Juventus.

Inter Milan did not finish their domestic season in the best way possible, dropping some questionable points. Hence, the Europa League comes as an opportunity for Antonio Conte's men to make this season memorable.

On the other hand, Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, who lifted their fourth league title in a row, will be looking to make their second Europa League final. Their only other appearance came in 2009, when they won 2-1 against Werder Bremen, although the tournament was named the Euro Cup back then.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk head-to-head

Luis Figo used to boot up for the Nerazzurri when these two teams last met

This is the first major match-up between these two teams. Their only other meeting came way back in the 2005-06 season, where Inter Milan prevailed 3-1 on aggregate in a Champions League qualifying round.

As long as recent form is considered, Inter Milan head into this one unbeaten in the Europa League since they dropped out of the Champions League in the group stage. They were given tough draws in the previous two knockout stages, against Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen. The Italians made short work of both challenges and head into this one as the favourites.

Shakhtar Donetsk have amazing depth and quality in attack

Shakhtar Donetsk themselves had impressive wins leading into this exciting match-up. They have played some really good football throughout the course of their European season, and were in fact unlucky to miss out on the Champions League knockouts. They've since beaten Benfica, Wolfsburg and Basel quite impressively.

Advertisement

Inter Milan form: W-W-W-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk form: W-W-D-W-W

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Inter Milan

Inter star Alexis Sanchez injured himself in training and will miss this tie

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will be without Alexis Sanchez, who has rediscovered his touch on his return to Italy. Sanchez has been in fine form since the resumption of the season, so the Chilean's absence will be a bit of a concern for Conte. Uruguayan midfielder Mattias Vecino is also unavailable to play a part in this match, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Romelu Lukaku is the first player to ever score in nine Europa League matches in a row.



Inter Milan are safely through to the semis.



👉 https://t.co/t7K5BGleOu pic.twitter.com/7jNLsUtuWU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 11, 2020

Inter Milan were impressive in their 2-1 victory over a dangerous Bayer Leverkusen side, so Conte could very well decide not to overthink things and continue with the same line-up that outplayed the German side.

That would mean stars Milan Skriniar and Christian Eriksen starting from the bench. 21-year-old Alessandro Bastoni would need to impress once again in defense, while the duty of scoring goals once again falls on the shoulder of the talismanic Romelu Lukaku, who has 31 goals in all competitions in his debut season with Inter.

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez, Mattias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

Luis Castro's Shakhtar Donetsk too, much like their Monday rivals, play through their star striker - Junior Moraes. The Brazilian won the golden boot in the Ukrainian league with 20 strikes. He also has 6 goals in Europe. The miners will welcome back Georgian midfielder Davit Khocholava who has now completed a ban.

Castro has some injuries issues in his roster, with first-choice left-back Ismaily still rehabilitising from a cruciate ligament surgery. Young winger Vladyslav Vakula and defensive midfielder Maksym Malyshev also miss out due to injuries of their own.

Shakhtar Donetsk's strength lies in their ability to attack effectively and at incredible pace. Their Brazilian front 4 of Moraes, Marlos, Patrick, and Taison ran rings around Basel in the match before, and they'll have to click again for their club to progress through to the final.

Injuries: Ismaily, Vladyslav Vakula, Maksym Malyshev

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk predicted XI

Inter Milan predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij; Diego Godin; Alessandro Bastoni; Danilo D'Ambrosio; Nicolo Barella; Marcelo Brozovic; Roberto Gagliardini; Ashley Young; Lautaro Martinez; Romelu Lukaku.

Shakhtar Donetsk predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Dodo; Serhiy Kryvtsov; Valeriy Bondar; Mykola Matviyenko; Marcos Antonio; Taras Stepanenko; Marlos; Alan Patrick; Taison; Junior Moraes.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

One can expect an end-to-end match with a lot of goal-mouth action from this one. An interesting battle to watch out for will be that between star strikers Romelu Lukaku and Junior Moraes. It will be really difficult for their respective clubs to thrive without them playing to their potential. Regardless, both teams should score given the quality and depth in offense they have.

Inter could bring on the likes of Christian Eriksen off the bench

Having said that, Inter Milan boast of legendary figures in defense like Samir Handanovic and Diego Godin. The availability of Milan Skriniar off the bench is a luxury few can afford, despite the Slovak not being at his best of late.

Shakhtar Donetsk were brilliant against Basel and took the Swiss side by storm with a flurry of attacking moves. Their Brazil-born quartet up top is deadly on their day and can wreak havoc. However, the Pitmen lack quality at the back, which could prove fatal for them. On paper, Inter have a far superior squad, and should win this match comfortably enough.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk